Jana Nayagan Likely to Hit Screens On Vijay’s Birthday, Weeks After He Won Tamil Nadu Election

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jana Nayagan film release delayed, now targets June 22.

Makers seeking meeting with Vijay for release strategy.

Distributors show interest, anticipating birthday release celebration.

Film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde; directed by H. Vinoth.

Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay is once again making headlines as fresh reports suggest that his much-awaited film Jana Nayagan may finally arrive in theatres soon. The film, which had originally been planned for a January release, reportedly faced several delays due to certification-related issues linked to the CBFC process. Now, the makers are said to be speeding up discussions to lock a new release date.

According to reports, the team is considering June 22, Vijay’s birthday, as the ideal date to bring the film to cinemas worldwide. The development has already generated excitement among fans, especially after Vijay’s recent political success in Tamil Nadu.

Makers Eye Vijay’s Birthday for Grand Release

As per reports, distributors are showing strong interest in the project and are ready to pay higher prices to secure distribution rights in territories where the film is yet to be sold. Trade experts believe releasing the film on Vijay’s birthday could turn the occasion into a major celebration for his fans both in Tamil Nadu and overseas.

If the release plan moves ahead as expected, Jana Nayagan could become the first Vijay film to hit theatres on his birthday, making the occasion even more special for his supporters.

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Team Planning Meeting With Vijay

At present, Vijay is reportedly occupied with his political responsibilities. Because of this, the makers are planning to personally meet him in the coming weeks to discuss the final release strategy.

Reports also claim that following the electoral victory of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, Vijay may soon take oath as Chief Minister. Ahead of the film’s release, the team is also expected to request the actor-politician to record a special two-minute video message for fans.

These updates have further increased anticipation around the project.

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About Jana Nayagan

Apart from Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Priyamani and Mamitha Baiju play important roles in the film. It has been directed by H. Vinoth, while music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Although the movie was reportedly completed months ago, its theatrical release has been postponed multiple times. Many fans believe political developments also affected the timing of the release.

Earlier this year, the team faced another setback after an HD version of the film was leaked online. The incident shocked the industry, following which police reportedly arrested nine people in connection with the leak. Investigations into the matter are still ongoing.