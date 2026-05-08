The makers are reportedly aiming to release Jana Nayagan on June 22nd, which is Vijay's birthday. Discussions are underway to finalize a new release date.
Jana Nayagan Likely to Hit Screens On Vijay’s Birthday, Weeks After He Won Tamil Nadu Election
Vijay’s delayed film Jana Nayagan is reportedly being planned for a June 22 theatrical release on the actor’s birthday. The makers are said to be accelerating discussions amid growing fan excitement.
- Jana Nayagan film release delayed, now targets June 22.
- Makers seeking meeting with Vijay for release strategy.
- Distributors show interest, anticipating birthday release celebration.
- Film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde; directed by H. Vinoth.
Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay is once again making headlines as fresh reports suggest that his much-awaited film Jana Nayagan may finally arrive in theatres soon. The film, which had originally been planned for a January release, reportedly faced several delays due to certification-related issues linked to the CBFC process. Now, the makers are said to be speeding up discussions to lock a new release date.
According to reports, the team is considering June 22, Vijay’s birthday, as the ideal date to bring the film to cinemas worldwide. The development has already generated excitement among fans, especially after Vijay’s recent political success in Tamil Nadu.
Makers Eye Vijay’s Birthday for Grand Release
As per reports, distributors are showing strong interest in the project and are ready to pay higher prices to secure distribution rights in territories where the film is yet to be sold. Trade experts believe releasing the film on Vijay’s birthday could turn the occasion into a major celebration for his fans both in Tamil Nadu and overseas.
If the release plan moves ahead as expected, Jana Nayagan could become the first Vijay film to hit theatres on his birthday, making the occasion even more special for his supporters.
ALSO READ | ‘I Am Healthy And Happy’: Shakti Kapoor Slams Fake Death Rumours, Warns Of Legal Action
Team Planning Meeting With Vijay
At present, Vijay is reportedly occupied with his political responsibilities. Because of this, the makers are planning to personally meet him in the coming weeks to discuss the final release strategy.
Reports also claim that following the electoral victory of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, Vijay may soon take oath as Chief Minister. Ahead of the film’s release, the team is also expected to request the actor-politician to record a special two-minute video message for fans.
These updates have further increased anticipation around the project.
ALSO READ | ‘My Heart Is Broken’: TMKOC Star Munmun Dutta Shares Emotional Post After Losing Her ‘Oldest Baby’
About Jana Nayagan
Apart from Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Priyamani and Mamitha Baiju play important roles in the film. It has been directed by H. Vinoth, while music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
Although the movie was reportedly completed months ago, its theatrical release has been postponed multiple times. Many fans believe political developments also affected the timing of the release.
Earlier this year, the team faced another setback after an HD version of the film was leaked online. The incident shocked the industry, following which police reportedly arrested nine people in connection with the leak. Investigations into the matter are still ongoing.
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the movie Jana Nayagan expected to be released?
Why was Jana Nayagan's release delayed?
The film's release was reportedly delayed due to certification-related issues with the CBFC. It was originally planned for a January release.
Who are the main actors in Jana Nayagan?
The film stars Vijay in the lead role, along with Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Mamitha Baiju.
Who directed Jana Nayagan and who composed the music?
Jana Nayagan has been directed by H. Vinoth, and the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
Has there been any issue with Jana Nayagan leaking online?
Yes, an HD version of the film was leaked online earlier this year. Nine people were reportedly arrested in connection with the leak.