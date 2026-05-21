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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘We Don’t Know If He Cheated’: Tejasswi Prakash Reacts To Karan Kundrra Cheating Rumours On Dubai Bling

‘We Don’t Know If He Cheated’: Tejasswi Prakash Reacts To Karan Kundrra Cheating Rumours On Dubai Bling

Tejasswi Prakash reacts to rumours surrounding Karan Kundrra’s past relationship on Dubai Bling, while Anusha Dandekar’s cryptic post fuels fresh speculation online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 May 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash addressed relationship speculation on Dubai Bling.
  • Tejasswi discussed marriage pressures and their smooth, committed relationship.
  • Karan proposed to Tejasswi, creating a viral moment for fans.
  • Tejasswi defended Karan against infidelity rumors linked to his past.

After years of constant speculation around their relationship, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash finally confronted some of the internet's most talked-about questions during their appearance on Netflix reality series Dubai Bling. It was Tejasswi's candid response to allegations linked to Karan's past relationship that drew attention.

ALSO READ: ‘Will You Marry Me?’ Karan Kundrra’s Grand Proposal Leaves Tejasswi Prakash Emotional

Wedding Speculation Follows The Couple On The Show

As Karan and Tejasswi mingle with the cast members, discussing aroud marriage become unavoidable. Questions about whether the couple is secretly engaged or preparing for a wedding continue to surface throughout the episodes.

Speaking openly about the pressure surrounding their relationship, Tejasswi says, “I have a boyfriend, but it is not necessary that I get married. I mean, of course, it affects me. I do think about whether it is time for us to get married. Even I don’t know if I’m getting engaged. I feel like we have been living together, we are spending time together, and it has been so smooth. I am not clingy, I don’t want to be.”

Later in the show, Karan surprises everyone by proposing to Tejasswi in front of fellow contestants, turning one of the season’s biggest moments into a viral talking point among fans.

Tejasswi Responds To Cheating Allegations Linked To Karan’s Past

The conversation on the show eventually shifts towards Karan's previous relationship with actor and VJ Anusha Dandekar. The former couple dated for more than three years before parting ways in 2020, after which rumours of infidelity dominated headlines.

Addressing the issue during the series, Tejasswi chose to stand by Karan despite the public speculation.

She said, “We all have our pasts. Somebody’s past is out there in public. If he has cheated or not, which again, we don’t know, because he has told me. He thought, ‘I don’t care if the world knows, you need to know the real thing.’”

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Stops Dehradun Concert Midway After Barricade Collapses: WATCH

Anusha Dandekar’s Cryptic Post Grabs Attention

(Image Source: Instagram/@anushadandekar)
(Image Source: Instagram/@anushadandekar)

Soon after scenes from the proposal began circulating online, Anusha Dandekar shared a brief but cryptic message on Instagram Stories that immediately sparked speculation.

She wrote, “I'm Thanking God!!! #iykyk.”

Although Anusha did not mention anyone directly, social media users were quick to connect the timing of the post with Karan and Tejasswi’s proposal sequence on the show.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What reality series did Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash appear on?

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash appeared on the Netflix reality series Dubai Bling.

What were fans speculating about Karan and Tejasswi's relationship on the show?

Fans were speculating if the couple was secretly engaged or preparing for a wedding, as discussions about marriage were unavoidable on the show.

How did Karan Kundrra surprise Tejasswi Prakash on the show?

Karan Kundrra surprised Tejasswi Prakash by proposing to her in front of fellow contestants on the show.

How did Tejasswi Prakash respond to allegations about Karan's past relationship?

Tejasswi Prakash chose to stand by Karan, stating that everyone has a past and that Karan had explained his side of the story to her.

What did Anusha Dandekar post after Karan and Tejasswi's proposal scene aired?

Anusha Dandekar shared a cryptic Instagram Story saying, 'I'm Thanking God!!! #iykyk,' which led to speculation connecting it to the proposal.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anusha Dandekar Karan Kundrra TEJASSWI PRAKASH Netflix Dubai Bling
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