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HomeEntertainmentMoviesShah Rukh Khan's 'King' Hit By AI Leak Scare As Makers Step Up Security On Set

Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Hit By AI Leak Scare As Makers Step Up Security On Set

Shah Rukh Khan's King tightens security after an AI fan edit using leaked visuals goes viral. Director Siddharth Anand urges fans not to circulate leaked content from the set.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 21 May 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Despite leaks, 'King' filming on schedule, wraps by July-end.

The team behind Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film King is on high alert. After an AI-generated fan edit using leaked visuals went viral online, the production has tightened security on its ongoing Mumbai schedule to prevent further leaks from slipping out.

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AI Fan Edit Crosses Line For Production Team

The video in question was a 15-minute fan-made edit that stitched together paparazzi clips, leaked stills and other available footage to present what it called a "mini version" of director Siddharth Anand's film. Fans and the production team both mass-reported the video, and it was eventually pulled down from several platforms.

But the damage had already unsettled the team. A source close to the production told Mid-Day that the AI edit was not just another leak; it was an attempt to recreate the film's narrative. "The AI edit crossed a line because it attempted to recreate the narrative of the film," the source said. Prior to this, stills from the climax shoot had also leaked, as had footage from the Cape Town schedule where Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone filmed a song together.

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Security Tightened Near Ghodbunder Road

The current shoot is taking place near Ghodbunder Road on the outskirts of Mumbai, a busy public location that makes it difficult to completely restrict phone access. However, the team has now put strict limits on movement during action sequences and key scenes. "Movement in the action portions and crucial scenes has become extremely restricted," the source added.

Director Siddharth Anand has also stepped in publicly, urging people on social media not to share leaked material from the set. "Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of King. The team is working around the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen," he wrote.

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Film Expected To Wrap By July-End

Despite the leak concerns, King is moving steadily towards completion. The film still has around two months of shooting left, including patchwork, action inserts and another full schedule, with VFX work running simultaneously. The production is expected to wrap by the end of July.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the film 'King' expected to finish filming?

The production is expected to wrap by the end of July. There are still about two months of shooting left, including patchwork, action inserts, and another full schedule.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
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SHAH RUKH KHAN SRK + SRK King AI Leak
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