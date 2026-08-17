Kunickaa Sadanand Backs Jharkhand Protests, Calls For Government 'Transparency, Accountability'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Kunickaa Sadanand joined Ranchi aspirants protesting recruitment irregularities.

She urged government for transparency and accountability in resolution.

Protesters plan gherao CM Soren's residence demanding his resignation.

Aspirants continue hunger strike, demanding a CBI investigation.

Actor Kunickaa Sadanand joined JPSC and JSSC aspirants protesting in Ranchi on Sunday, urging the Jharkhand government to act with transparency and accountability. As the agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations continues, the protesters have also announced plans to gherao Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence on August 20, demanding his resignation.

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Kunickaa Sadanand Meets Protesting Aspirants In Ranchi

Kunickaa visited the protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where aspirants of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) have been demonstrating.

The actress interacted with several protesters and also met an aspirant who is currently observing a hunger strike. Speaking to ANI, she appealed to the government to engage with the students and work towards a resolution, while asking the protesters to allow the administration time to address the long-running issue.

"My message is to the government: please be transparent, accountable, and listen to these children. They are asking for an opportunity, which is their right. My message to students is that they cannot solve an issue that has been going on for 20 years overnight. They must give the government time and take a solid promise from them in writing. Only then will this be solved," said Kunickaa.

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand | Actress Kunickaa Sadanand says, “My message is to the government: please be transparent, accountable, and listen to these children. They are asking for an opportunity, which is their right... My message to students is that they cannot solve an issue… https://t.co/nhXVfVLLGe pic.twitter.com/bsPk84OgUg — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2026

Protesters Announce Plan To Gherao Hemant Soren's Residence

Meanwhile, the protest has continued to gather momentum. The demonstrators have announced that they will gherao Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence in Ranchi on August 20, seeking his resignation.

Student protester Prem Nayak, who has been on hunger strike for 13 days, spoke about his deteriorating condition and accused the government of failing to take the agitation seriously.

"Today marks the 23rd day of the protest and the 13th day of the hunger strike. The government is not serious at all. I don't think I will survive much longer; the situation is critical. The fever started yesterday. They tried to take me away for treatment, but I refused. They took Devendra Nath Mahato away and are not allowing him to return. They intend to break the movement."

Prem Nayak Suggests Jail Bharo Andolan

Nayak said discussions were continuing over the proposed siege of the Chief Minister's residence, although a final decision had not yet been taken. He suggested that a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' could be a more effective course of action and also raised the possibility of shutting educational institutions.

"Discussions regarding laying siege to the CM's residence are ongoing; nothing has been finalised yet. In my view, a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' would be better than laying siege to the Chief Minister's residence. Shutting down all schools and colleges is another excellent idea; these are two measures worth considering," he said.

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Aspirants Demand Action Over Alleged Exam Irregularities

Student leaders have been demanding action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC. They have also called for a CBI investigation into the allegations.

The latest announcement comes amid the continuing student agitation, with student leader Devendra Nath Mahto on an indefinite hunger strike. Mahto had earlier alleged that police prevented him from taking part in an Independence Day Tiranga Yatra in Ranchi and accused police personnel of assaulting students.

(With inputs from ANI)