‘Will You Marry Me?’ Karan Kundrra’s Grand Proposal Leaves Tejasswi Prakash Emotional

Television favourites Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have once again become the centre of attention after a romantic proposal sequence unfolded on the reality show Desi Bling, a spin-off of Dubai Bling, which premiered on Netflix on May 20. The moment marked a major highlight of the show, turning into a heartfelt celebration of their long-standing relationship.

Grand Setup On ‘Desi Bling’

In a specially planned segment, Karan Kundrra, along with several cast members of the show including Rizwan Sajan, Satish Sanpal, Adel Sajan, Sana Sajan, Tabinda Sanpal, Pamela Serena, Dyuti Parruck, Iryna Kinakh, Alizey Mirza, Lailli Mirza, and Janvee Gaur, orchestrated an elaborate proposal for Tejasswi Prakash. The entire arrangement was designed as a surprise, building anticipation for a memorable on-screen moment.

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Proposal By The Water

As Tejasswi arrived at the location, she was taken aback to see a dramatic display reading “Will You Marry Me?” written across the water in large letters. The emotional moment peaked when Karan went down on one knee and proposed to her in Punjabi. Tejasswi was visibly overwhelmed by the gesture and shared her emotions during the proposal.

She said, “I am shivering. My hands are not going to stop." She further reflected on their journey together, recalling how their relationship was initially doubted by many when they first came together.

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Emotional Vows And A Love Journey

Karan expressed his feelings in a deeply emotional speech, referring to their relationship as an “imperfectly perfect love story.” He credited Tejasswi for transforming his understanding of love and commitment, sharing how their bond helped him grow as a person. The moment turned emotional as Tejasswi broke down in tears while listening to his heartfelt words.

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From Reality TV To Real Love

The relationship between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash began during their stint on Bigg Boss, where their chemistry became one of the most talked-about highlights of the season. After the show, their relationship continued outside the house, with the couple frequently appearing together at public events, holidays, and on social media.

Over the years, they have built a strong fan following, popularly known as “TejRan,” and have now been together for nearly five years. Currently, the duo is also seen sharing screen space on Laughter Chefs, continuing to remain one of television’s most followed couples.