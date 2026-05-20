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HomeEntertainment‘Will You Marry Me?’ Karan Kundrra’s Grand Proposal Leaves Tejasswi Prakash Emotional

‘Will You Marry Me?’ Karan Kundrra’s Grand Proposal Leaves Tejasswi Prakash Emotional

Karan Kundrra proposed to Tejasswi Prakash in a grand moment on Desi Bling, leaving her emotional. The romantic proposal highlighted their journey from Bigg Boss.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 20 May 2026 07:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karan Kundrra proposed to Tejasswi Prakash on 'Desi Bling'.
  • The proposal featured a dramatic 'Will You Marry Me?' display.
  • Kundrra spoke emotionally about their 'imperfectly perfect love story'.
  • The couple's relationship began on Bigg Boss, gaining popular 'TejRan' following.

Television favourites Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have once again become the centre of attention after a romantic proposal sequence unfolded on the reality show Desi Bling, a spin-off of Dubai Bling, which premiered on Netflix on May 20. The moment marked a major highlight of the show, turning into a heartfelt celebration of their long-standing relationship.

Grand Setup On ‘Desi Bling’

In a specially planned segment, Karan Kundrra, along with several cast members of the show including Rizwan Sajan, Satish Sanpal, Adel Sajan, Sana Sajan, Tabinda Sanpal, Pamela Serena, Dyuti Parruck, Iryna Kinakh, Alizey Mirza, Lailli Mirza, and Janvee Gaur, orchestrated an elaborate proposal for Tejasswi Prakash. The entire arrangement was designed as a surprise, building anticipation for a memorable on-screen moment.

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 Proposal By The Water

As Tejasswi arrived at the location, she was taken aback to see a dramatic display reading “Will You Marry Me?” written across the water in large letters. The emotional moment peaked when Karan went down on one knee and proposed to her in Punjabi. Tejasswi was visibly overwhelmed by the gesture and shared her emotions during the proposal.

She said, “I am shivering. My hands are not going to stop." She further reflected on their journey together, recalling how their relationship was initially doubted by many when they first came together.

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Emotional Vows And A Love Journey

Karan expressed his feelings in a deeply emotional speech, referring to their relationship as an “imperfectly perfect love story.” He credited Tejasswi for transforming his understanding of love and commitment, sharing how their bond helped him grow as a person. The moment turned emotional as Tejasswi broke down in tears while listening to his heartfelt words.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TejranAreSoulmates (@tejransoulmates2022)

From Reality TV To Real Love

The relationship between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash began during their stint on Bigg Boss, where their chemistry became one of the most talked-about highlights of the season. After the show, their relationship continued outside the house, with the couple frequently appearing together at public events, holidays, and on social media.

Over the years, they have built a strong fan following, popularly known as “TejRan,” and have now been together for nearly five years. Currently, the duo is also seen sharing screen space on Laughter Chefs, continuing to remain one of television’s most followed couples.

 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What event sparked renewed attention for Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash?

A romantic proposal sequence on the reality show 'Desi Bling,' a spin-off of 'Dubai Bling,' recently became a major highlight and center of attention for the couple.

How was the proposal for Tejasswi Prakash organized on 'Desi Bling'?

Karan Kundrra, along with several cast members, orchestrated an elaborate and surprising proposal for Tejasswi. The setup included a dramatic 'Will You Marry Me?' message written across the water.

What did Karan Kundrra say during his proposal to Tejasswi Prakash?

Karan described their relationship as an 'imperfectly perfect love story.' He expressed how Tejasswi transformed his understanding of love and commitment, aiding his personal growth.

How did Tejasswi Prakash react to Karan Kundrra's proposal?

Tejasswi was visibly overwhelmed and emotional, stating she was shivering. She reflected on their journey, noting initial doubts about their relationship from others.

Where did Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship begin?

Their relationship started during their time on the reality show Bigg Boss, where their chemistry was a significant highlight. They have been together for nearly five years.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 07:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Kundrra TEJASSWI PRAKASH Celebrity Couple TejRan Desi Bling Netflix Reality Show Dubai Bling Spin-off
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