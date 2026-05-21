Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Barricades collapsed during Jasmine Sandlas' Dehradun performance.

Singer immediately paused show, ensured crowd safety.

Sandlas requested better arrangements for future events.

She resumed performance after the situation settled.

Singer Jasmine Sandlas found herself dealing with an unexpected situation during a live performance in Dehraduun. This happened after barricades near the audience area suddenly collapsed, creating a brief moment of panic among concertgoers. Videos from the venue, which surfaced online shortly after the incident, show chaos breaking out near the front rows as several attendees appeared to lose balance and fall.

The incident took place on May 20 while the singer was performing on stage. As soon as she noticed the disturbance in the crowd, Jasmine immediately paused the concert and turned her attention towards the safety of the audience.

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Singer Halts Performance To Address Crowd Situation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Clips circulating on social media show Jasmine visibly concerned as she asked her internal team to step in and handle the situation. She also appeared unhappy with the way security personnel were reacting to the crowd.

“I am so sorry, guys; this is happening. Can my internal team take this over? I want my entire internal team to take this over. These security guys are very aggressive. I want my team to solve this immediately,” she said.

The singer was also heard chanting “Waheguru” while efforts were being made to restore order at the venue.

Jasmine Later Resumes Concert

Once the situation settled down, Jasmine resumed her performance and interacted warmly with the audience. Addressing the crowd, she acknowledged the excitement surrounding her visit to the city and urged organisers to ensure stronger arrangements at future events.

“I’ve come to Dehradun for the first time, and that too to DIT. I can understand that there’s a lot of excitement. But when I come on stage, please make sure the barricading is done well,” she told fans.

Videos from the event also showed the singer performing tracks from the Dhurandhar franchise while paying tribute to students with songs including Jeene Do from 3 Idiots and KK’s iconic Pyaar Ke Pal.

Dhurandhar Success Keeps Jasmine In Spotlight

Jasmine Sandlas has recently been making headlines following the strong response to the Dhurandhar franchise. Songs such as Shararat, Main Aur Tu, and Jaiye Sajana have once again pushed her into the spotlight across Bollywood and Punjabi music circles.

The singer had also recently opened up about her difficult early years during a podcast conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia. Recalling her family’s move to the United States, Jasmine shared how they struggled financially during their initial years in New York, living in a one-bedroom low-income apartment with six family members.

The singer rose to national fame in 2014 with Yaar Naa Miley from Kick starring Salman Khan.

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Earlier Viral Moment

This is not the first time Jasmine Sandlas has gone viral over moments from her live performances. Earlier this year, the singer faced trolling online after videos showed her pouring a bottle of water over herself during a concert performance. Some social media users had also questioned whether parts of the show were lip-synced after clips appeared to show the backing track continuing even when the microphone was lowered.