Bobby Deol Opens Up About Career Revival, Animal Success And Dharmendra’s Honest Reaction

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bobby Deol discusses career challenges and Salman Khan's role.

Race 3 helped Bobby Deol regain mainstream visibility.

Aashram and Animal revitalized Bobby Deol's career.

Dharmendra was surprised by Bobby Deol's villainous role.

There was a time when Bobby Deol ruled the screen as one of Bollywood’s most promising young stars. After making a powerful start in the 1990s with films like Barsaat and Soldier, the actor quickly built a loyal fan base. But as the years passed, box-office success became harder to find.

Now, Bobby candidly opened up about the difficult phase in his career, the film that helped him reconnect with audiences, and why his father Dharmendra was initially surprised to see him take on a dark role in Animal.

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Bobby Deol On Why He Chose Race 3

Bobby Deol recently appeared on Shekhar Suman's show Shekhar Tonite, where he talked about the period when he felt younger viewers no longer recognised him. According to the actor, Salman Khan played a major role in helping him return to the mainstream through Race 3.

Recalling how the film came his way, Bobby shared, "Salman was so sweet. Kuch saalo baad usne mujhe phone kiya aur kaha, 'Shirt utarega maamu' [Will you take off your shirt]. I said, 'Main kuch bhi karunga' [I will do anything]. Then he said come on, listen to the story and that is how I got Race 3.”

Released in 2018, Race 3 featured Salman Khan in the lead alongside Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. Although the film received mixed reactions, it performed strongly at the box office and marked an important turning point for Bobby.

Speaking about his decision to join the project, the actor admitted that visibility mattered. “Millions of people are going to go watch a Salman Khan film. Jo young generation thi woh Bobby Deol ko bhool gayi thi [The young generation had forgotten Bobby Deol). So I felt ki main iss film me aaunga toh log pehchanenge ki koi Bobby Deol bhi hai (If I do this film, people will realise I exist].”

Aashram And Animal Changed Everything

While Race 3 helped Bobby return to public attention, Prakash Jha’s Aashram gave his career a fresh direction. The web series introduced him to a newer audience and proved he could reinvent himself in unconventional roles.

However, it was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal that pushed the actor back into the centre of mainstream conversation. Despite limited screen time, Bobby’s portrayal of Abrar Haque left a strong impression on viewers and critics alike.

During the interview, Bobby also revealed how director Sandeep Reddy Vanga approached him for the role after noticing a viral photograph. “Jab mujhe Sandeep Reddy Vanga ka phone aaya, he said ‘Teri expression hai iss photograph mein [Sandeep Reddy Vanga called me and said I like your expression in this photo], I like this, and I want you in this.’”

The film, led by Ranbir Kapoor and featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023.

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Dharmendra’s Honest Reaction To Bobby Playing A Villain

Bobby also opened up about how his father Dharmendra reacted after watching him portray the antagonist in Animal. The veteran actor, he said, was initially taken aback by the idea of his son playing a villain.

“Animal jab lagi, papa said, ‘Tu villain hai?’ I said, ‘Hanji papa, but acha role hai papa’ [When Animal released, papa asked me if I was the villain. I told him yes, but that it’s a good role].”

The success of Animal has since opened new doors for Bobby. He has gone on to feature in several big-budget projects, including Kanguva, Daaku Maharaj and Hari Hara Veera Mallu, while also appearing in Aryan Khan’s series The Ba**ds of Bollywood.

The actor is now preparing for the release of Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar. He also has Yash Raj Films’ spy thriller Alpha in the pipeline, along with Vijay’s much-awaited final film Jana Nayagan.