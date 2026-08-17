CJP Volunteer’s Father Dies After 'Attack' In Bengal; 8 Arrested As CM Adhikari Denies BJP Link

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Father died after alleged assault linked to CJP campaign.

Police arrested eight; CJP alleges BJP links, party denies.

CJP demands justice, continuing school campaign; team to visit.

Eight people have been arrested in West Bengal's Bankura district after the father of a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) volunteer died following an alleged attack at his home, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari denying any connection between the accused and the BJP.

Janab Mafik died at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital on Saturday night, two days after he was allegedly assaulted. His wife, Hasina Begum, lodged a written complaint at Indas Police Station on Sunday, naming five people and alleging that 10-15 attackers were involved.

8 Arrested After Complaint

Police said the complaint was received around noon on Sunday and eight people were arrested afterwards.

"We have arrested a total of eight people, of whom three have been granted police custody, and five will be sent for TI parade. Of the eight people arrested, three have been named in the police complaint by the family," a senior police officer told PTI.

The accused were produced before the Bishnupur sub-divisional court, where police sought their custody.

Adhikari had earlier said three of the five people named in the complaint had been arrested, while the remaining two would also be taken into custody.

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CJP Links Attack To 'School Thik Karo' Campaign

The CJP said Mafik's son, 25-year-old Shaik Abdul Hafeez, had returned from Delhi after participating in the party's July 19 protest.

According to the party, Hafeez visited Karisunda West Para Primary School on August 13 as part of the "School Thik Karo" campaign, which focuses on documenting deficiencies in government school infrastructure.

Hafeez allegedly asked about basic facilities such as toilets and drinking water and told a teacher that he wanted to begin the campaign locally. The teacher reportedly asked him to return the next day.

The CJP later claimed that the teacher informed local BJP workers about Hafeez's visit.

That evening, according to the party, armed men entered Hafeez's house and demanded that he record an apology video stating that he had highlighted the school's condition at someone else's behest.

When he refused, the attackers allegedly assaulted Hafeez and his father using sticks, rods and a crowbar.

Mafik was initially taken to the Indas block primary health centre after being found seriously injured. He was shifted to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital on August 15 after his condition deteriorated.

He died later that night.

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CM Adhikari Denies BJP Connection

The BJP has sought to distance itself from the accused, with CM Adhikari saying those named in the complaint were criminals and not BJP workers.

"There is no BJP connection here. They are all criminals. Action will be taken according to law. The complainant named miscreants and did not mention names of any BJP workers," he told reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Union Minister and BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar said allegations of assault should be investigated and action taken if the charges were established.

He also suggested the possibility of a local dispute, noting that thousands of people from Bengal had participated in the CJP's Delhi protest but no similar incidents had been reported elsewhere.

State minister Agnimitra Paul said the BJP would not protect anyone found guilty. She said a party with lakhs of workers could not determine the character of every individual member, while stressing that anyone responsible would be treated as a criminal.

CJP Demands Justice

The CJP said the incident had raised questions about whether citizens could scrutinise public institutions and highlight deficiencies without facing political intimidation.

CJP founder and national convener Abhijeet Dipke said a party team would travel to West Bengal to support Hafeez and his family.

"We will not be silenced and intimidated. We will keep fighting for better schools. CJP stands firmly with Abdul and his family. We demand the immediate arrest of those responsible for his father's death. Our CJP team will visit West Bengal and ensure that Abdul and his family get justice," he said.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das alleged that Mafik died after being attacked by people who belonged to the BJP and questioned what Hafeez's alleged wrongdoing was beyond planning a social audit of a government school. Das also alleged that the attackers were opposed to education and public scrutiny of schools.

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CJP Team To Visit West Bengal

The CJP has sought an impartial investigation into the alleged assault, the circumstances surrounding Mafik's death and the alleged failure to initiate due legal proceedings.

A CJP national working committee delegation led by co-convener Ashutosh Ranka is scheduled to visit West Bengal on Monday to express solidarity with Hafeez and his family and seek justice and accountability.

Mafik's family has alleged that he was attacked because his son participated in the Delhi protest. His wife Hasina said the arrests were insufficient and demanded stringent punishment for everyone involved.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said the outfit could hold a peaceful demonstration.

"They are welcome to hold a peaceful demonstration. It's a democratic country. Anybody can protest," CM Adhikari said.

(With inputs from PTI)