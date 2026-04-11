Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rani Kapur speaks out after removal from RK family trust.

She is embroiled in a Rs 30,000 crore inheritance dispute.

Rani claims her son's widow prevented her returning home.

She expresses deep grief and faith in the legal system.

In the wake of a deeply personal loss, emotions are running high within the Kapur family. Days after being removed from the RK family trust, Rani Kapur, mother of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, has finally spoken out.

As she navigates grief following her son’s passing in June 2025, she now finds herself entangled in a bitter Rs 30,000 crore inheritance dispute with his widow, Priya S Kapur.

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'It's Been Very Traumatic'

Rani does not shy away from revealing the emotional toll the past months have taken on her.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, “It’s been a very difficult time for the family, very traumatic for me. I lost my only son. I was always with him, I was living with him. We went on holidays. I was with him in the UK when he passed. I’m very emotional and very upset about it. I have to take sleeping pills at night to sleep, thinking about what we have, what my son has done.”

Claims Of Being Shut Out

Speaking to Hindustan Times while talking about her faith in the legal system Rani said, “It’s sad that he married this girl. That’s all she wanted. And now she thinks that she can take over. It’s not possible. There is a law in this country. The law exists, and I have to have her out of my life.”

Currently based in Mumbai, Rani reveals she has not returned to her Delhi residence since her son’s death and alleges she has been prevented from doing so.

She also said, "After Sunjay passed away, we had a paath two to three days later. She (Priya) came and told me, ‘I’m going to go pick up my son’, who she had left with her sister in London. I said, ‘OK.’ Then I took a flight to Mumbai, and after that she never asked me why I wasn’t coming back. She hasn’t even allowed me to come back to Delhi and take my own things from my own house.”

Rani Kapur also adds that she now leans on her daughters, Mandhira and Superna, as her primary support system.