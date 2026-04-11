Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSunjay Kapur's Mother Rani Breaks Silence On Rs 30,000 Cr Family Dispute, Says 'Won't Let Rani Own Everything': Report

Sunjay Kapur's Mother Rani Breaks Silence On Rs 30,000 Cr Family Dispute, Says 'Won't Let Rani Own Everything': Report

Rani Kapur opens up on her son Sunjay Kapur’s death, emotional turmoil, and the ₹30,000 crore inheritance dispute with Priya Kapur.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rani Kapur speaks out after removal from RK family trust.
  • She is embroiled in a Rs 30,000 crore inheritance dispute.
  • Rani claims her son's widow prevented her returning home.
  • She expresses deep grief and faith in the legal system.

In the wake of a deeply personal loss, emotions are running high within the Kapur family. Days after being removed from the RK family trust, Rani Kapur, mother of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, has finally spoken out.

As she navigates grief following her son’s passing in June 2025, she now finds herself entangled in a bitter Rs 30,000 crore inheritance dispute with his widow, Priya S Kapur.

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde Calls Jana Nayagan Leak 'Disheartening'; Urges Fans To ‘Watch It the Right Way’

'It's Been Very Traumatic'

Rani does not shy away from revealing the emotional toll the past months have taken on her.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, “It’s been a very difficult time for the family, very traumatic for me. I lost my only son. I was always with him, I was living with him. We went on holidays. I was with him in the UK when he passed. I’m very emotional and very upset about it. I have to take sleeping pills at night to sleep, thinking about what we have, what my son has done.”

Claims Of Being Shut Out 

Speaking to Hindustan Times while talking about her faith in the legal system Rani said, “It’s sad that he married this girl. That’s all she wanted. And now she thinks that she can take over. It’s not possible. There is a law in this country. The law exists, and I have to have her out of my life.”

Currently based in Mumbai, Rani reveals she has not returned to her Delhi residence since her son’s death and alleges she has been prevented from doing so.

She also said, "After Sunjay passed away, we had a paath two to three days later. She (Priya) came and told me, ‘I’m going to go pick up my son’, who she had left with her sister in London. I said, ‘OK.’ Then I took a flight to Mumbai, and after that she never asked me why I wasn’t coming back. She hasn’t even allowed me to come back to Delhi and take my own things from my own house.”

Rani Kapur also adds that she now leans on her daughters, Mandhira and Superna, as her primary support system.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main dispute Rani Kapur is involved in?

Rani Kapur is involved in a Rs 30,000 crore inheritance dispute with her late son's widow, Priya S Kapur.

How has Rani Kapur been coping with her son's passing?

She describes the past months as very difficult and traumatic, needing sleeping pills to sleep due to grief.

What does Rani Kapur allege regarding her Delhi residence?

Rani Kapur alleges that Priya S Kapur has prevented her from returning to her Delhi home to collect her belongings.

Who is Rani Kapur relying on for support currently?

Rani Kapur is now leaning on her daughters, Mandhira and Superna, as her primary support system.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Apr 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sunjay Kapur ENtertainment News Priya Kapur Rani Kapur Interview
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Sunjay Kapur's Mother Rani Breaks Silence On Rs 30,000 Cr Family Dispute, Says 'Won't Let Rani Own Everything': Report
Sunjay Kapur's Mother Rani Breaks Silence On Rs 30,000 Cr Family Dispute, Says 'Won't Let Rani Own Everything': Report
Celebrities
Mom-To-Be Karishmma Tanna Stuns Fans With Strength Training Workout: WATCH
Mom-To-Be Karishmma Tanna Stuns Fans With Strength Training Workout: WATCH
Celebrities
Pooja Hegde Calls Jana Nayagan Leak 'Disheartening'; Urges Fans To ‘Watch It the Right Way’
Pooja Hegde Calls Jana Nayagan Leak 'Disheartening'; Urges Fans To ‘Watch It the Right Way’
Celebrities
After Rajinikanth, Vijay Deverakonda Reacts To Jana Nayagan Leak, Calls It 'Systemic Failure'
After Rajinikanth, Vijay Deverakonda Reacts To Jana Nayagan Leak, Calls It 'Systemic Failure'
Advertisement

Videos

War Update: US–Iran Peace Talks in Islamabad Enter Critical Phase Amid High-Level Mediation
Breaking News: High-Profile US–Iran Peace Talks Advance in Islamabad After Delegations Arrive
Breaking: Iran-US Talks in Islamabad Amid Saudi Mediation and Regional Escalation
Breaking News: Islamabad Peace Talks Begin Amid Iran–US Tensions, Ceasefire Under Pressure
Breaking: Iran–US Talks Begin in Islamabad as JD Vance Lands; Pakistan Hosts High-Stakes Diplomacy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | War, Welfare, And The Ballot: How A Distant Conflict Is Rewriting India’s Electoral Playbook
Opinion
Embed widget