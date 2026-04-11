Pooja Hegde Calls Jana Nayagan Leak 'Disheartening'; Urges Fans To ‘Watch It the Right Way’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film Jana Nayagan leaked online, sparking industry disappointment.

Actress appeals for respect, urging cinema viewing on big screen.

Filmmakers highlight effort, creative risks, and personal sacrifices.

Movie faces delays; considered actor Vijay's final film.

The leak of Jana Nayagan has triggered a wave of disappointment across the film industry.

As clips from her much-anticipated final film surfaced online, the actress made an emotional appeal, urging audiences to respect cinema and experience the film as intended, on the big screen.

ALSO READ: After Rajinikanth, Vijay Deverakonda Reacts To Jana Nayagan Leak, Calls It 'Systemic Failure'

Pooja Hegde Breaks Silence On Jana Nayagan Leak



(Image Source: Instagram/@hegdepooja)

Addressing the controversy on social media, Pooja Hegde shared a heartfelt note, expressing her disappointment over the film being leaked even before its official release. She highlighted the immense effort that goes into filmmaking, from long working hours to creative risks and personal sacrifices made by the entire team.

“My lovely audience. A film is the result of countless hours, creative risks, personal sacrifices, and a team that showed up every single day hoping to give you the best experience possible. Seeing our film leaked online is disheartening, not just for me, but for every single person who worked on it. To see it being leaked and shared illegally is tough—not because of numbers, but because it takes away the respect that every artist and technician on the film deserves,” she wrote.

'Watch It The Right Way'

Talking about the emotional significance of the project, the actress urged the audience to experience Vijay's final film in cinemas rather than through pirated clips circulating online.

“Plus don’t we all deserve to gather together to celebrate and watch Vijay sir’s last film, one last time, on the big screen in the right way. So let’s watch it the right way.. Let’s wait. It will be out in due time. Let’s not encourage piracy. That’s how cinema and art will survive. Love, Art. Artists. Technicians.-PH #jananayagan,” she added.

About Jana Nayagan And Its Delayed Release

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain and Priyamani.

Originally slated for release in January 2026, the film has faced multiple delays due to certification-related issues involving the Central Board of Film Certification. Despite the setbacks, anticipation remains high, particularly as the film is widely regarded as Vijay’s final cinematic outing before his full-time shift into politics.