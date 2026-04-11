The leak of the Jana Nayagan film has caused anger in the film industry. Vijay Deverakonda described it as a deeply troubling situation and a systemic failure.
After Rajinikanth, Vijay Deverakonda Reacts To Jana Nayagan Leak, Calls It 'Systemic Failure'
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Jana Nayagan leak, calling it a ‘systemic failure’, as Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan condemn piracy.
- Jana Nayagan leak sparks anger, calls for action.
- Vijay Deverakonda calls leak 'systemic failure'.
- Deverakonda shares personal pain from past leaks.
- Rajinikanth urges strict action against piracy culprits.
The leak of Jana Nayagan has triggered a wave of anger across the film industry, with leading voices stepping forward to condemn the incident. As the controversy continues to gain traction online, actor Vijay Deverakonda has now spoken out, describing the situation as deeply troubling and reflective of a larger issue.
ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Leak Sparks Outrage; Kamal Haasan And Rajinikanth Demand Strict Action Against Piracy
Vijay Deverakonda Calls Leak As 'Systemic Failure'
Reacting publicly to the controversy, Vijay Deverakonda descried the leak as something that stirred strong emotions. He recalled his own experience with similar incidents early in his career.
Sharing his thought, he said, “The #JanaNayagan leak makes me angry. I’ve experienced personally the pain and sense of loss when something like this happens, early in my career. You feel like a target, you feel a loss of hope, it’s not just about me, there are co-actors, directors, producers, and so many who have all their dreams on the line."
He added, "This current issue needs to get sorted Asap and the people behind it identified, and if it doesn’t it reflects a systemic failure. It keeps reminding us how insensitive people can be, and the extent some will go to cause harm without a second thought."
Deverakonda’s Past Experiences With Leaks
The #JanaNayagan leak makes me angry.— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 11, 2026
I’ve experienced personally the pain and sense of loss when something like this happens, early in my career. You feel like a target, you feel a loss of hope, it’s not just about me, there are co-actors, directors, producers, and so many who…
For Vijay Deverakonda, the current controversy is not unfamiliar territory. Several of his films have previously faced similar challenges, particularly during 2018. Projects such as Taxiwala and Geetha Govindam, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, were leaked online before their official release.
Even later, in 2022, Liger reportedly fell victim to piracy shortly after hitting theatres. These repeated incidents underline a persistent problem that continues to affect the film industry, raising concerns about digital security and enforcement.
Rajinikanth Reaction To The Leak
The leak of Jana Nayagan has sparked widespread outrage, with several prominent figures voicing their concerns. Veteran actor Rajinikanth expressed deep disappointment, stating, “The release of the Jana Nayagan film on the internet by someone has caused shock and pain.” He urged authorities and film bodies to take strict action, adding, “Film associations must raise their voice against this, and the government must identify those responsible and impose severe punishment. Such crimes must not be allowed to continue in the future.”
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main issue discussed regarding the Jana Nayagan leak?
How has Vijay Deverakonda reacted to the Jana Nayagan leak?
Vijay Deverakonda expressed anger and called the leak a 'systemic failure.' He related it to his own past experiences with film leaks early in his career.
Has Vijay Deverakonda experienced film leaks before?
Yes, several of Vijay Deverakonda's films, including Taxiwala, Geetha Govindam, and Liger, have faced leaks or piracy issues in the past.
What was Rajinikanth's reaction to the Jana Nayagan leak?
Rajinikanth expressed deep disappointment and shock, urging authorities and film bodies to take strict action against those responsible for the leak.