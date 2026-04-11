Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAfter Rajinikanth, Vijay Deverakonda Reacts To Jana Nayagan Leak, Calls It 'Systemic Failure'

After Rajinikanth, Vijay Deverakonda Reacts To Jana Nayagan Leak, Calls It 'Systemic Failure'

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Jana Nayagan leak, calling it a ‘systemic failure’, as Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan condemn piracy.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jana Nayagan leak sparks anger, calls for action.
  • Vijay Deverakonda calls leak 'systemic failure'.
  • Deverakonda shares personal pain from past leaks.
  • Rajinikanth urges strict action against piracy culprits.

The leak of Jana Nayagan has triggered a wave of anger across the film industry, with leading voices stepping forward to condemn the incident. As the controversy continues to gain traction online, actor Vijay Deverakonda has now spoken out, describing the situation as deeply troubling and reflective of a larger issue.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Leak Sparks Outrage; Kamal Haasan And Rajinikanth Demand Strict Action Against Piracy

Vijay Deverakonda Calls Leak As 'Systemic Failure'

Reacting publicly to the controversy, Vijay Deverakonda descried the leak as something that stirred strong emotions. He recalled his own experience with similar incidents early in his career.

Sharing his thought, he said, “The #JanaNayagan leak makes me angry. I’ve experienced personally the pain and sense of loss when something like this happens, early in my career. You feel like a target, you feel a loss of hope, it’s not just about me, there are co-actors, directors, producers, and so many who have all their dreams on the line."

He added, "This current issue needs to get sorted Asap and the people behind it identified, and if it doesn’t it reflects a systemic failure. It keeps reminding us how insensitive people can be, and the extent some will go to cause harm without a second thought."

Deverakonda’s Past Experiences With Leaks

For Vijay Deverakonda, the current controversy is not unfamiliar territory. Several of his films have previously faced similar challenges, particularly during 2018. Projects such as Taxiwala and Geetha Govindam, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, were leaked online before their official release.

Even later, in 2022, Liger reportedly fell victim to piracy shortly after hitting theatres. These repeated incidents underline a persistent problem that continues to affect the film industry, raising concerns about digital security and enforcement.

Rajinikanth Reaction To The Leak

The leak of Jana Nayagan has sparked widespread outrage, with several prominent figures voicing their concerns. Veteran actor Rajinikanth expressed deep disappointment, stating, “The release of the Jana Nayagan film on the internet by someone has caused shock and pain.” He urged authorities and film bodies to take strict action, adding, “Film associations must raise their voice against this, and the government must identify those responsible and impose severe punishment. Such crimes must not be allowed to continue in the future.”

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main issue discussed regarding the Jana Nayagan leak?

The leak of the Jana Nayagan film has caused anger in the film industry. Vijay Deverakonda described it as a deeply troubling situation and a systemic failure.

How has Vijay Deverakonda reacted to the Jana Nayagan leak?

Vijay Deverakonda expressed anger and called the leak a 'systemic failure.' He related it to his own past experiences with film leaks early in his career.

Has Vijay Deverakonda experienced film leaks before?

Yes, several of Vijay Deverakonda's films, including Taxiwala, Geetha Govindam, and Liger, have faced leaks or piracy issues in the past.

What was Rajinikanth's reaction to the Jana Nayagan leak?

Rajinikanth expressed deep disappointment and shock, urging authorities and film bodies to take strict action against those responsible for the leak.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Apr 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth Vijay Deverakonda Vijay Thalapathy Jana Nayagan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
After Rajinikanth, Vijay Deverakonda Reacts To Jana Nayagan Leak, Calls It 'Systemic Failure'
After Rajinikanth, Vijay Deverakonda Reacts To Jana Nayagan Leak, Calls It 'Systemic Failure'
Celebrities
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Reveal Daughter's Name; Share Meaning And First Pictures
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Reveal Daughter's Name; Share Meaning And First Pictures
Celebrities
Jana Nayagan Leak Sparks Outrage; Kamal Haasan And Rajinikanth Demand Strict Action Against Piracy
Jana Nayagan Leak Sparks Outrage; Kamal Haasan And Rajinikanth Demand Strict Action Against Piracy
Celebrities
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Is This A Slowdown? Ranveer Singh’s Film Sees Lowest Earnings So Far On Day 23
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Is This A Slowdown? Ranveer Singh’s Film Sees Lowest Earnings So Far On Day 23
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Islamabad Peace Talks Begin Amid Iran–US Tensions, Ceasefire Under Pressure
Breaking: Iran–US Talks Begin in Islamabad as JD Vance Lands; Pakistan Hosts High-Stakes Diplomacy
Breaking: Jaishankar in UAE Amid Iran–US Talks, Saudi FM in Islamabad Raises Gulf Diplomacy Stakes
Diplomatic Crisis: High-Stakes Islamabad Peace Talks Begin as Iran–US Delegations Arrive Amid Tensions
BREAKING: Iran–US Islamabad Talks Begin as Saudi FM Arrives Amid Rising Middle East Tensions Updates
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Raghav Chandra
Raghav Chandra
OPINION | One Word, Global Shock: How Trump’s ‘Civilisation’ Threat Sparked Fear Of Catastrophe
Opinion
Embed widget