Araghchi Dismisses Trump's Suggestion of Meeting Mojtaba Khamenei, Says 'Be Realistic'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iranian FM dismissed leader meeting Trump, citing realism.

Trump expressed openness to meet Iranian leader for agreement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has downplayed the possibility of a meeting between Iran’s supreme leader and US President Donald Trump, days after Trump suggested such an encounter could take place.

Speaking to the New York Post on Wednesday, Trump said he would like to meet Iran’s leadership and added that a meeting could happen "at some point" depending on how ongoing developments unfold.

However, Araghchi dismissed the prospect during an interview with Lebanese media broadcast on Thursday, saying any discussion about such a meeting should be grounded in reality.

"I saw a report which apparently said that Trump said he was ready for a meeting or wanted to hold a meeting. But I think we should be realistic and think and live in the real world," Araghchi said, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi indicates Donald Trump is not living ‘in the real world’, after the US president repeatedly suggested he's open to meeting Iran’s supreme leader. pic.twitter.com/9pb3tcai2Z — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 5, 2026

Trump Open to Meeting Mojtaba Khamenei

Trump further told reporters at the White House on Thursday that he would be open to meeting Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, if it helped secure an agreement with Tehran.

The US president said he would be "honored" to meet Khamenei and stressed that he would approach any such engagement with respect, despite acknowledging that he may not be viewed favorably by Iran's leadership.

Tensions Persist Despite Diplomatic Overtures

The remarks come as Washington and Tehran remain locked in a broader confrontation, with indirect negotiations continuing amid ongoing military tensions.

The US military said it intercepted several Iranian ballistic missiles and drones launched toward the Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), seven ballistic missiles were fired toward Kuwait and Bahrain, with six intercepted and one failing to reach its target.

The US also carried out strikes on Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its attacks targeted US military facilities in response to earlier American strikes and claimed it had also targeted tankers attempting to pass through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Despite ongoing talks aimed at reaching an interim agreement, key differences remain. Iran is seeking sanctions relief, access to frozen assets, and an end to restrictions on its ports, while the US is pushing for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and further curbs on Tehran’s nuclear programme.