Brown Review: Dead On Arrival, Except For Karisma Kapoor And Surya Sharma

The latest crime thriller, Brown, arrives with an impressive cast, an atmospheric Kolkata backdrop, and the promise of a gripping murder mystery. However, despite its strengths on paper, the series struggles to maintain momentum, leaving viewers with a viewing experience that may test their patience more than their detective skills.

Featuring Karisma Kapoor in a leading role alongside Surya Sharma, the seven-episode series attempts to blend psychological drama with a murder investigation. While the performances stand out, the storytelling often moves at a pace that may prove challenging for many viewers.

Murder Mystery Set In Kolkata

The story begins with the murder of a wealthy businessman’s daughter in Kolkata. To investigate the case, police officer Rita Brown, played by Karisma Kapoor, is brought in. As the investigation unfolds, several suspects emerge, only for another murder to occur under strikingly similar circumstances.

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The central question driving the series is straightforward: who is behind the killings, and how will the police catch the murderer? The answer unfolds over seven episodes packed with investigations, personal struggles, and psychological conflicts.

Strong Premise Undermined By Slow Storytelling

While Brown starts on a promising note, the series gradually loses steam due to its extremely slow pace. The narrative spends considerable time exploring the emotional and psychological baggage of nearly every character. Victims, investigators, suspects, and supporting characters all appear burdened by personal trauma, which eventually overshadows the murder mystery itself.

Instead of building suspense, the prolonged focus on individual struggles often weakens the urgency of the investigation. As the episodes progress, viewers may find their curiosity about the killer fading. The show clearly aims to be a layered psychological thriller, but its ambition sometimes results in a story that feels unnecessarily complicated and stretched.

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Even after major revelations arrive, the series continues to devote substantial time to character trauma, making the overall narrative feel longer than necessary.

Karisma, Surya Sharma’s Strong Performances

One of the biggest positives of Brown is its cast. Karisma Kapoor makes a notable impression in her web series role as Rita Brown, a troubled police officer dealing with her own personal demons while investigating the crimes. Although the character follows a familiar template often seen in modern crime dramas, Kapoor delivers a committed performance.

Surya Sharma also shines in his role and once again demonstrates the screen presence that earned him recognition in Undekhi. Despite limitations in the writing, he manages to leave an impact.

Veteran performers, including Helen, Soni Razdan, Jisshu Sengupta, and Meghna Malik, add credibility to the series. However, several of these actors receive limited screen time, leaving their potential largely unexplored.

Direction Impresses More Than Writing

The series is directed by Abhinay Deo, who successfully captures the mood and visual character of Kolkata. The city’s atmosphere becomes an important part of the storytelling and remains one of the show’s strongest assets.

However, the writing proves less effective. Despite being penned by a team of multiple writers, the screenplay often lacks the sharpness needed to sustain a seven-episode mystery. A tighter narrative with fewer episodes could have resulted in a far more engaging thriller.

Verdict

Brown boasts talented actors, polished production values, and an intriguing premise. Yet its sluggish pacing and overextended storytelling prevent it from reaching its full potential, making it a difficult recommendation for viewers seeking a fast-paced crime drama.