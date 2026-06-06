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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'I'm Interested In Men': Anaya Bangar Opens Up About Love, Dating And DMs From Cricketers

'I'm Interested In Men': Anaya Bangar Opens Up About Love, Dating And DMs From Cricketers

Anaya Bangar has opened up about her relationship preferences, dating life and ideal partner. The daughter of former cricketer Sanjay Bangar shared her views on cricketers and social media attention.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anaya Bangar discussed her dating preferences at a stand-up show.
  • She stated her sexual orientation as straight, currently single.
  • Anaya seeks a partner who is tall, fit, and emotionally expressive.
  • She avoided direct questions about cricketers sending DMs.

Anaya Bangar spoke candidly about her personal life, relationships and dating preferences. During a recent appearance at comedian Pranit More’s stand-up show, she answered questions about love, attraction and the qualities she hopes to find in a future partner. Her honest remarks quickly gained attention on social media, with many viewers expressing curiosity about her journey and personal experiences.

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Anaya Speaks Frankly About Her Relationship Preferences

During the interaction, Anaya openly discussed her sexual orientation and what she looks for in a relationship.

She said, "I am interested in men, and my sexual orientation is straight."

As clips from the event began circulating online, her comments attracted widespread attention. Many followers praised her openness and confidence while sharing their reactions across social media platforms.

When asked whether there is currently someone special in her life, Anaya made it clear that she is single at the moment but remains open to finding the right person.

Responding to the questions, she said, "There's no one in my life right now, but I would like someone to come along."

The conversation then shifted towards her idea of an ideal relationship. Anaya revealed that she would like a partner who is tall, physically fit and emotionally expressive.

Sharing her expectations, she said that she would prefer someone who is tall, muscular and emotionally understanding. Her response drew laughter from members of the audience, adding a light-hearted moment to the discussion.

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Her Response To Questions About Cricketers And DMs

Pranit More also asked whether she receives messages from cricketers on social media and whether she is interested in them.

Reacting to the question, Anaya explained that she has a strong connection with the sport, having played cricket herself and shared the field with several cricketers. However, she chose not to directly address the question about receiving direct messages, instead brushing it aside with a smile.

The discussion formed part of a broader conversation around dating, relationships and personal experiences. Many viewers appreciated the ease and confidence with which Anaya shared her thoughts, leading to increased interest in her personal life online.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Anaya Bangar's sexual orientation?

Anaya Bangar stated that she is straight and interested in men. She openly discussed this during a recent stand-up show appearance.

Is Anaya Bangar currently in a relationship?

No, Anaya Bangar is currently single. However, she expressed that she is open to finding the right person to be in her life.

What qualities does Anaya Bangar look for in a partner?

Anaya Bangar prefers a partner who is tall, muscular, and emotionally understanding. She shared these expectations during her interaction.

Does Anaya Bangar have any connection to cricket?

Yes, Anaya Bangar has a strong connection to cricket, having played the sport herself and shared the field with several cricketers.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Bangar Cricket ENtertainment News Anaya Bangar
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