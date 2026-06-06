'I'm Interested In Men': Anaya Bangar Opens Up About Love, Dating And DMs From Cricketers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anaya Bangar discussed her dating preferences at a stand-up show.

She stated her sexual orientation as straight, currently single.

Anaya seeks a partner who is tall, fit, and emotionally expressive.

She avoided direct questions about cricketers sending DMs.

Anaya Bangar spoke candidly about her personal life, relationships and dating preferences. During a recent appearance at comedian Pranit More’s stand-up show, she answered questions about love, attraction and the qualities she hopes to find in a future partner. Her honest remarks quickly gained attention on social media, with many viewers expressing curiosity about her journey and personal experiences.

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Anaya Speaks Frankly About Her Relationship Preferences

During the interaction, Anaya openly discussed her sexual orientation and what she looks for in a relationship.

She said, "I am interested in men, and my sexual orientation is straight."

As clips from the event began circulating online, her comments attracted widespread attention. Many followers praised her openness and confidence while sharing their reactions across social media platforms.

When asked whether there is currently someone special in her life, Anaya made it clear that she is single at the moment but remains open to finding the right person.

Responding to the questions, she said, "There's no one in my life right now, but I would like someone to come along."

The conversation then shifted towards her idea of an ideal relationship. Anaya revealed that she would like a partner who is tall, physically fit and emotionally expressive.

Sharing her expectations, she said that she would prefer someone who is tall, muscular and emotionally understanding. Her response drew laughter from members of the audience, adding a light-hearted moment to the discussion.

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Her Response To Questions About Cricketers And DMs

Pranit More also asked whether she receives messages from cricketers on social media and whether she is interested in them.

Reacting to the question, Anaya explained that she has a strong connection with the sport, having played cricket herself and shared the field with several cricketers. However, she chose not to directly address the question about receiving direct messages, instead brushing it aside with a smile.

The discussion formed part of a broader conversation around dating, relationships and personal experiences. Many viewers appreciated the ease and confidence with which Anaya shared her thoughts, leading to increased interest in her personal life online.