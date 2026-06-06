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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Dhinchak Pooja Drops New Song 'Momos'; It's As Cringe As 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj'

WATCH: Dhinchak Pooja Drops New Song 'Momos'; It's As Cringe As 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj'

Dhinchak Pooja has released her latest song 'Momos' shortly after her wedding. The viral singer's new track has triggered a wave of reactions across social media.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral personality Dhinchak Pooja released a new song
  • The song's video features her with momos, singing about them.
  • It quickly circulated online, prompting diverse social media reactions.
  • Pooja recently surprised fans by sharing wedding glimpses online.

Just weeks after surprising social media users with glimpses of her wedding, viral internet personality Dhinchak Pooja is back in the spotlight. The singer, known for creating catchy tracks like 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj' and 'Dilon Ka Shooter', has now released a new song titled 'Momos'.

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Dhinchak Pooja's New Track Centres Around Momos

In the newly released music video, Dhinchak Pooja is seen holding a plate filled with different varieties of momos while performing the song.

The track features the lyrics, "Momos, garam garam momos teekhi wali chutney ke saath mujhe ek aur do"

The video quickly began circulating online, drawing attention from fans and curious viewers alike.

Social Media Users Share Their Reactions

Soon after the song appeared on social media, users flooded the comments section with their thoughts, ranging from praise to playful humour.

One user wrote, "She's getting better shockingly".

Another commented, "Shaadi ke baad comeback ho gaya queen ka".

A third user wrote, "New vibe mil gaiii bhaiii logg".

Meanwhile, another social media user joked, "Why is it giving Hollywood vibes with Hindi lyrics?".

One commenter even humorously asked, "can i intern at your workplace".

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dhinchak Pooja (@dhinchakofficial)

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Wedding Glimpse Had Recently Grabbed Attention

Before releasing Momos, Dhinchak Pooja had already made headlines after sharing moments from her wedding ceremony online.

The internet personality, who rose to fame with her viral hit Selfie Maine Leli Aaj, revealed snippets from the celebrations through a short Instagram video montage. Although the groom's face was not clearly visible in the footage, Pooja appeared dressed in traditional bridal attire, leaving fans surprised by the announcement.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the title of Dhinchak Pooja's new song?

Dhinchak Pooja has released a new song titled 'Momos'. The track's music video features her holding a plate of different varieties of momos.

What are some lyrics from Dhinchak Pooja's 'Momos' song?

The 'Momos' track features the lyrics:

What did Dhinchak Pooja do before releasing her 'Momos' song?

Before releasing 'Momos', Dhinchak Pooja had made headlines by sharing glimpses of her wedding ceremony online. She posted a short Instagram video montage showing snippets of the celebrations.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 05:12 PM (IST)
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Trending News Dhinchak Pooja Social Media ENtertainment News Viral Music
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