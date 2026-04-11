Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhurandhar 2 shows strong box office performance on its fourth Friday.

Film maintains exceptional audience retention with minimal collection dip.

Dhurandhar 2 surpasses ₹1,048 crore in India net collections.

The movie ranks among top ticket sellers on BookMyShow.

Defying the usual box office slowdown, Dhurandhar 2 continues its extraordinary theatrical run with remarkable consistency. As the film steps into its fourth Friday, it shows minimal decline, signalling sustained audience interest and setting the tone for what could be another powerful weekend at the ticket window.

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Exceptional Hold On Fourth Friday

Now on its twenty-third day, the film continues to demonstrate exceptional box office resilience, holding almost steady compared to the previous day’s performance. Early trends indicate only a marginal dip in collections, an impressive feat for a film at this stage of its theatrical run. The slight decline remains well within expected limits and has had no real impact on the film’s overall momentum or strong market hold.

From morning to afternoon shows, the performance has remained largely unchanged, reflecting strong audience demand. Particularly in urban multiplexes, where repeat viewership and brand recall play a key role, the film continues to attract steady footfall. This rare consistency suggests that Dhurandhar 2 is far from slowing down and may be gearing up for another surge.

Ticket Sales Reflect Strong Audience Retention

Real-time ticket tracking has shown how consistently the film is performing across time slots. While the early morning window saw a slight dip, the following hours quickly recovered, with several slots even outperforming the previous day.

By early afternoon, the cumulative ticket sales showed only a marginal difference compared to Thursday, resulting in a remarkable 98.3% retention. This level of hold indicates not just stability but also continued audience engagement, reinforcing the film’s strong theatrical presence.

Crosses Rs 1,048 Crore In India

Closing its third week on a high note, the film has added significantly to its already massive total, pushing its India net collection to Rs 1,048.42 crore. The Hindi version continues to dominate the earnings, contributing the bulk of the revenue.

Meanwhile, regional markets have also played a vital role in strengthening its nationwide appeal. Contributions from Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions have ensured that the film’s success extends beyond a single market, making it a true pan-India phenomenon.

Among Top Ticket Sellers Of All Time

In terms of overall ticket sales, Dhurandhar 2 has reached an impressive milestone, with 16.52 million tickets sold on BookMyShow. This places it among the highest-performing films on the platform, trailing only a select few blockbusters.

Despite a natural slowdown during the third week, the film still managed to secure a spot among the top five highest third-week ticket sellers, underlining its sustained popularity and wide audience reach.

All Eyes On The Fourth Weekend

The focus now shifts to the film’s fourth weekend, which could prove decisive in determining its long-term box office trajectory. Industry patterns suggest that films maintaining such strong holds on a Friday often witness a significant jump in evening and weekend collections.

If the current trend continues, Dhurandhar 2 could once again outperform expectations, drawing in fresh audiences and extending its already historic run. As anticipation builds, the coming days will reveal whether the film can sustain its momentum and set new benchmarks.