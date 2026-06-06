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HomeLifestyleKiara, Alia, Deepika And More: Bollywood’s Most Stunning Golden Fashion Moments

Kiara, Alia, Deepika And More: Bollywood’s Most Stunning Golden Fashion Moments

Bollywood divas continue to prove that gold never goes out of style. Here are five stunning celebrity looks that perfectly blended glamour, elegance, and timeless fashion appeal.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 05:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bollywood divas consistently embrace diverse golden outfits.
  • Their styles range from traditional lehengas to bold gowns.
  • Kiara, Alia, Deepika showcase gold's timeless, regal fashion appeal.
  • Priyanka, Harnaaz highlight gold's enduring celebrity style statement.

Gold has always held a special place in fashion. Elegant, striking and impossible to ignore, golden outfits instantly bring drama and sophistication to any appearance. Bollywood celebrities, known for turning every red carpet into a style moment, have repeatedly embraced this timeless trend with effortless confidence. From heavily embroidered lehengas to bold, shimmering gowns, these leading ladies have proved that gold never goes out of fashion. Here are five Bollywood divas who truly owned the golden aesthetic and delivered unforgettable fashion moments.

Kiara Advani’s Bold Golden Glamour

Kiara Advani embraced high-fashion elegance in a dazzling golden gown that perfectly balanced glamour and sophistication. Featuring a deep plunging neckline and a dramatic thigh-high slit, the outfit highlighted her effortless confidence. Styled with soft, wavy hair, the look felt polished without being overpowering, making it one of her standout fashion appearances.

Alia Bhatt’s Regal Lehenga Moment

Alia Bhatt brought classic elegance to the spotlight in a richly embroidered golden lehenga. The intricate traditional detailing added depth to the ensemble, while her jewellery choices elevated its regal appeal. With understated styling and a graceful profile, Alia delivered a look that beautifully blended heritage fashion with timeless sophistication.

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Deepika Padukone’s Black-and-Gold Royalty

Deepika Padukone turned heads in a dramatic black lehenga skirt adorned with intricate golden embellishments. The rich contrast between black and gold created a striking festive look, while her sleek braided hairstyle added a sense of refined elegance. The outfit stood out for its regal appeal and bold styling.

Harnaaz Sandhu’s Shimmering Statement

Harnaaz Sandhu embraced contemporary glamour in a striking backless golden dress that instantly grabbed attention. The shimmering fabric created a bold yet elegant silhouette, reflecting modern red-carpet fashion at its finest. With minimal styling, she let the outfit take centre stage while carrying it with complete confidence.

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Priyanka Chopra’s Power Dressing in Gold

Priyanka Chopra made a commanding style statement in an embellished sheer gold gown that perfectly blended drama and elegance. The deep neckline added boldness, while a metallic corset belt accentuated her silhouette, giving the look structure and edge. The ensemble reflected confidence, glamour and high-fashion appeal.

Why Gold Remains a Celebrity Favourite

Whether worn in traditional silhouettes or contemporary cuts, gold continues to dominate celebrity fashion for a reason. It effortlessly combines luxury with timeless charm, making every appearance feel grander. These Bollywood divas have shown that a well-styled golden look is not just fashionable, it is unforgettable.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why do Bollywood celebrities frequently choose gold for their outfits?

Gold effortlessly combines luxury with timeless charm, bringing drama and sophistication to any appearance. It makes every celebrity look feel grander and unforgettable.

How did Alia Bhatt style her golden outfit?

Alia Bhatt wore a richly embroidered golden lehenga, showcasing classic elegance. Her intricate traditional detailing and choice of jewellery elevated its regal appeal.

What distinguished Deepika Padukone's golden ensemble?

Deepika Padukone wore a dramatic black lehenga skirt adorned with intricate golden embellishments. The rich contrast between black and gold created a striking festive look.

What type of golden attire did Priyanka Chopra wear?

Priyanka Chopra made a commanding style statement in an embellished sheer gold gown. Its deep neckline and metallic corset belt gave the ensemble structure and edge.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kiara Advani Fashion Red Carpet Looks Alia Bhatt Lehenga Bollywood Divas Style Golden Outfits Bollywood Deepika Padukone Style Priyanka Chopra Golden Gown Harnaaz Sandhu Fashion Celebrity Golden Looks
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