Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singer Suchitra shared strong opinions on Trisha and Vijay.

She criticized Trisha, expressing admiration for Vijay.

Suchitra speculated about Vijay's isolation and political future.

She also made claims about Trisha's personal relationships.

From viral wedding appearances to unconfirmed relationship rumours, Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Thalapathy have been on the top of the headlines. Now, singer Suchitra has added fuel to the fire with a series of striking remarks, setting off yet another wave of speculation online.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan's 'IYKYK' Cryptic Story Sparks Buzz Ahead Of TVK Vijay's Swearing-In As Tamil Nadu CM

Suchitra Breaks Silence With Strong Views

The controversy picked up pace after Suchitra shared her candid thoughts in a recent interview. She did not hold back while speaking about Trisha and Vijay, drawing a clear line between her personal opinions and admiration.

“I don’t like Trisha at all. I will tell this objectively and will not let it color my judgment. I like Vijay very much. I will give my opinion honestly without taking sides.”

She went further, offering a broader perspective on Vijay’s personal and political journey.

The singer said, “Parasites tend to enter the lives of successful people when they become isolated. Vijay has isolated himself by distancing himself from his parents and wife. He is alone but has done no soul-searching till now. Amidst this, he has come into politics; to be honest about it he needs his father Chandrashekhar who may steer him through political waters otherwise he would achieve nothing in politics because if any good things can happen to him in politics they should be supported by his father.”

'Vijay May Be In Love With Trisha'

Suchitra didn’t stop at general observations. She made further claims about Trisha’s personal life during an interview with a YouTube channel titled Cine Buzz. With these allegations, the singer introduced new angles that quickly became talking points online.

According to Suchitra, "Vijay may be in love with Trisha, but Trisha is in love with Udayanidhi Stalin! Actually, Trisha and Varun Manian's marriage was stopped because of Udayanidhi Stalin. Udayanidhi could not bear their marriage," she said, dropping a new bombshell.

She continued with additional assertions that stirred even more debate, bringing names like Ramya Krishnan and Dhanush into the conversation.

ALSO READ: 'Vijay-Trisha Ko Shaadi Kar Leni Chahiye': Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Dating Rumours, Says She’ll Attend Mehendi

Trisha Maintains Silence

While the claims continue to circulate, Trisha has chosen not to respond. Her silence stands out, especially given her past readiness to take legal action against defamatory remarks.

This time, however, she appears focused on her work rather than addressing the controversy.