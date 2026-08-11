Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samay Raina referenced Honey Singh on India's Got Latent.

Raina's act interpreted as a dig at Badshah.

Badshah's stage name origin sparked further online debate.

Comedian Samay Raina has sparked fresh online chatter after a playful moment involving Badshah and Yo Yo Honey Singh appeared in the latest bonus episode of India’s Got Latent. During Season 2 Bonus Episode 2, released for YouTube channel members on August 10, Raina picked up a microphone after a contestant’s act and broke into an improvised song. His lyrics included a reference to Honey Singh and Brown Rang, a song at the centre of a long-running dispute between the two rappers. The clip quickly circulated on social media, with viewers interpreting Raina’s performance as a cheeky dig at Badshah.

Samay Raina’s Honey Singh Reference

The moment came after a contestant finished performing on the show. Raina appeared to adjust the microphone before breaking into a spontaneous song, which prompted laughter from the audience. He sang, “Yo Yo Honey Singh ka fan hoon main,” before continuing, “Karta maa-behen hoon main. Mere saare ang dekho, gana Brown Rang dekho.”

Samay Raina roasted Badshah in front of him on Indias Got Latent...😂😭 pic.twitter.com/L72pfK2W8m — Arjun Pandey (@CallmeArjunn) August 10, 2026

The mention of Honey Singh and Brown Rang immediately caught viewers’ attention, particularly because of the history between Honey Singh and Badshah. A clip of the performance was later shared on X, with one user captioning it, “#SamayRaina Very Badly Roasted To Badshah, His Expressions.”

Samay bhai no badshah Vs honey Singh joke 🤣🙏🏻.. pic.twitter.com/X6IVq0gKfk — Elvish Yadav Parody (@elvishhub) August 10, 2026

The joke appeared to be aimed at the ongoing friction surrounding the two rappers, although Raina's performance itself was presented as part of the show's comedic format.

Brown Rang And The Badshah-Honey Singh Feud

Badshah and Honey Singh were once part of the hip-hop collective Mafia Mundeer. Their association eventually ended, followed by disagreements over music, songwriting, and credits. Brown Rang has been one of the key points of contention. Badshah has previously said that he wrote the lyrics for the song, while Honey Singh contributed to its composition and beats. The disagreement resurfaced publicly in July 2025 when Badshah commented “Credits” on a social media post related to Honey Singh.

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The latest episode added another layer to the story. During the same appearance, Raina asked Badshah how he came up with his stage name. Badshah said he had chosen the name himself. Soon after, viewers circulated an older clip in which Badshah appeared to say that Honey Singh had given him the name. Honey later joined the online conversation, commenting, “Meri nallaayak aulaad (My worthless child).”

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Badshah Joins India’s Got Latent Bonus Episode

The latest instalment is the second bonus episode from Season 2 of India’s Got Latent. Released on August 10, the episode was available exclusively to YouTube channel members. Alongside Badshah, the episode featured host-writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, social media creator Sourav Joshi and comedian Rajat Sood.

The bonus episodes have followed a different release pattern from the show's regular instalments, which are released fortnightly on Netflix. The first bonus episode arrived on July 27 and featured Raghav Juyal, Niharika NM, Rohan Joshi and Munawar Faruqui. Raina's latest performance has now added another viral moment to the show's growing list of unscripted and comedic exchanges, with the Honey Singh reference becoming a major talking point online