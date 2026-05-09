Actress Navya Nair’s Sweet Gesture For Yuvraj Singh At Kerala Event Goes Viral: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Navya Nair subtly removed confetti from Yuvraj Singh's shoulder.

The brief, unnoticed gesture occurred at a Kerala event.

A viral video sparked widespread fan admiration and discussion.

This moment united cricket and cinema fanbases online.

Recently, actress Navya Nair and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh unexpectedly became the highlight of a lively Kerala event. Navya Nair's fleeting and almost unnoticed act captured public attention and quickly took over social media feeds.

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A Small Gesture That Spoke Volumes

Yuvraj Singh with Kerala Actress Navya Nair 😍 pic.twitter.com/ruEuUcT6zT — Deepu (@deepu_drops) May 9, 2026

The event held in Kerala carried a festive energy with confetti showers and celebrations. Amid the buzz, a stray pieve of confetti landed on Yuvraj Singh’s shoulder while he continued greeting guests on stage, seemingly unaware.

Standing close by, Navya Nair noticed it instantly. Without interrupting the flow of the moment, she stepped in and gently brushed it off. The action lasted only a second, but it didn’t go unnoticed for long. Once the clip surfaced online, it spread rapidly, drawing admiration and awe.

Fans Can’t Get Enough

As the video gained traction, social media users flooded the comments section with reactions. The crossover between cinema and cricket only added to the excitement.

One user wrote, "Yuvraj Singh and Navya Nair together? Cricket charm meets cinema elegance! Fans are loving this unexpected dup".

Another commented, "Jodi is looking absolutely stunning".

A third added, "There is no shortage of Yuvraj's admirers".

Joining the fun, one playful remark read, "paaji ajj ghar maat jaana nhi toh fileding set ho jayegi ".

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About Navya Nair

Navya Nair, originally named Dhanya Veena, is a celebrated Indian actress and trained classical dancer known primarily for her work in Malayalam cinema, with appearances in Tamil and Kannada films.

She stepped into films in 2001 with Ishtam but rose to widespread fame after her memorable role as Balamani in the 2002 hit Nandanam, a performance that earned her critical acclaim and several awards.

After a brief break from the spotlight, Navya made a successful comeback with impactful roles in films like Oruthee (2022) and Janaki Jaane (2023), further strengthening her presence on screen. She continues to stay active in the industry, with her recent appearance in the Malayalam thriller Paathirathri (2025).