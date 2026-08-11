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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShakira Shares Emotional Post After 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Hit Colombia: ‘Sending Strength And Love’

Shakira Shares Emotional Post After 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Hit Colombia: ‘Sending Strength And Love’

Colombian singer Shakira has shared an emotional message after a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia. Calling for unity, she urged people to support one another and stay alert.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 08:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia, causing widespread damage.
  • Singer Shakira expressed solidarity, urged unity and following official guidance.
  • Over 111 fatalities reported; rescue and relief operations continue.

Colombian singer Shakira has spoken out after a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia, leaving communities facing deaths, injuries and widespread damage. The singer, who was born and raised in Barranquilla, shared a message of concern for those affected as rescue teams worked to assess the situation. Shakira expressed solidarity with families dealing with fear and uncertainty and called on Colombians to support each other during the crisis. She also urged people to remain alert and follow official instructions so they could assist those in need. Her message came as authorities continued rescue and relief operations across the affected areas.

Shakira’s Message For Colombia

Shakira took to social media to express her concern for people affected by the earthquake and the families dealing with its aftermath. “Beloved Colombia, my heart is with everyone who felt this earthquake today and with the families who are going through moments of anguish,” she wrote.

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The singer, who was born in Barranquilla, also highlighted the way Colombians come together during difficult situations. “In times like these, we Colombians know how to come together and support one another. All my strength and love for my homeland,” Shakira added. She further urged people to remain alert and follow guidance from authorities.

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“Let’s embrace tightly and stay tuned to the instructions so we can help as soon as possible,” she wrote.

7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Western Colombia

The 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday, with its epicentre reported near San Jose del Palmar in Choco province. Tremors were felt across several parts of the country, including Cali, Pereira and Manizales. According to the information provided, more than 111 people have died, while dozens of others were injured. Several buildings were reportedly damaged or destroyed, adding to the challenges facing emergency teams.

Rescue workers have been searching affected areas while authorities assess the extent of the destruction. Aftershocks have also increased concerns among residents and those involved in rescue operations.

Shakira’s Connection With Her Homeland

Shakira's response carries a personal connection because Colombia is her birthplace and the country where she spent her early years. Her message focused on supporting affected families and following official directions rather than creating further panic. By asking people to stay informed and help where possible, she joined voices calling for solidarity as emergency teams continue their work.

As rescue and relief efforts continue, the singer's comments have drawn attention to the human impact of the earthquake and the uncertainty faced by communities dealing with its aftermath. For now, authorities and rescue workers remain focused on assessing damage, assisting injured people and reaching those who may still need help.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Shakira's message after the earthquake in Colombia?

Shakira expressed concern for those affected and shared solidarity with families. She urged Colombians to unite, support each other, and follow official instructions.

Where did the 7.4-magnitude earthquake strike in Colombia?

The 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia, with its epicentre near San Jose del Palmar in Choco province. Tremors were felt across several parts of the country.

What were the immediate consequences of the earthquake?

The earthquake resulted in over 111 deaths and dozens of injuries. Many buildings were damaged or destroyed, and aftershocks have caused further concern.

Why is Shakira's message particularly personal regarding the earthquake?

Shakira's response carries a personal connection because Colombia is her birthplace and homeland. She was born and raised in Barranquilla.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 11 Aug 2026 08:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shakira Colombia Earthquake Colombian Singer Shakira 7.4-magnitude Earthquake Shakira Earthquake Reaction Shakira Emotional Message
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