Ranchi: Thousands of students preparing for government recruitment examinations in Jharkhand have continued their indefinite protest in Ranchi after alleging that police used force during their march towards the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The protesters, comprising JPSC and JSSC aspirants from across the state, are seeking the cancellation of the JSSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination and a high-level CBI investigation into alleged irregularities and recurring paper leaks.

The protesters remained gathered at Jaipal Singh Stadium on Monday, a day after the Assembly march that, according to student leaders, ended with a heavy lathi charge and the use of water cannons. The students said their agitation was peaceful until the evening, when the administration allegedly moved to disperse those protesting outside the Assembly gate.

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The movement has drawn participation from aspirants representing all 24 districts of Jharkhand. Students say the controversy surrounding recruitment examinations has affected their preparation, careers, and confidence in the selection process.

Students Say Peaceful Assembly Was Met With Force

Student leader Ravinder Pasawan told ANI that the protesters had waited for the government to respond to their demands before deciding to continue their sit-in outside the Assembly gate.

"Yesterday was our Legislative Assembly march. We were there for a long time. In the end, the police administration removed us using force. There was no positive outcome regarding our demands. My belief was that if tens of thousands of students from all 24 districts of Jharkhand are gathering on the streets, the government should at least give some assurance or outcome. That is why we waited until 5:00 PM. When no result was provided, we decided to sit on the road outside the Assembly gate and protest peacefully until the government addressed us. Even if they had said nothing all night, we would have been here in the morning anyway."

Pasawan further alleged that several protesters were injured during the action and said women students were also among those affected.

"But suddenly, force was used. Some of our companions were injured. The administration did its job; before that, they were quite cooperative, but in the evening, they lost their cool. Many of our colleagues, including women students, were injured. It was also seen that media personnel were pushed and shoved. We remain firm on our demands. We appeal to the Honourable Chief Minister that we are all students; please accept our demands, as they are all logical. Our indefinite protest will continue until the Jharkhand government accepts them," he added.

Nearly 50,000 Aspirants Claimed To Have Joined March

Another student leader, Piyush, described the demonstration as a major mobilisation of students. He claimed that nearly 50,000 aspirants took part in the march and said the protesters had maintained discipline during most of the demonstration.

"Nearly 50,000 people had joined us yesterday. Despite some minor incidents, we completed our march very peacefully with the cooperation of the administration. It was a historic march. Such a large number of people conducted themselves in such a controlled and civilized manner--we have set a standard there.

Force was used after evening; there was a lathi charge. The administration was doing its job, and we were doing ours; we understand the administration's dilemma. Our protest will continue here indefinitely. We students are not supporting any particular party. If someone calls for a 'Bandh' in our support, we welcome it, but we have nothing to do with political parties. They are independent in their decisions. We are just standing in support of our demands; that is our only agenda," Piyush said.

The student leaders have maintained that the agitation is centred on recruitment examination concerns rather than political affiliation. They have also said that the indefinite protest will continue until the state government responds to their demands.

Aspirant Alleges Police Chased Protesters

Kundan Kumar Yadav, an aspirant from Palamu who said he remained at the protest until the end, alleged that a large police contingent surrounded the protesters before the lathi charge began. He also alleged that both male and female students were subjected to the police action.

"I was part of the protest until the very end. No one was causing any trouble; everyone was just sitting and clapping. Then the police arrived in several vehicles--at least 1,500 to 2,000 officers. They surrounded everyone and started a lathi charge. They didn't spare anyone--boys or girls. I saw male police officers hitting female students repeatedly.

Even as we ran towards the MLA gate, they didn't stop. We jumped into the fields to escape, and the police followed us there. It was muddy because of the rain and crops. We got stuck; my shoes are still there. I saw police officers catching and hitting people up to 20 times. They chased us for about 2 kilometers. I also got hit 2 or 3 times. We have only one demand: cancel the JSSC CGL exam and conduct a CBI inquiry. My name is Kundan Kumar Yadav, and I am from Palamu," Yadav told ANI.

Injured Aspirants Say Paper Leak Issue Is Their Main Concern

Sikandar Singh, an aspirant from Hazaribagh who said he was injured during the incident, said students had travelled to the Assembly as part of their campaign against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

"We started the march from Jaipal Munda Ground to the old Assembly and then to the new Assembly. We were protesting peacefully. But as evening fell, the administration grew aggressive. There was a heavy lathi charge. Our only demand is regarding the paper leaks in JSSC and JPSSC. Students in Jharkhand spend 8 to 10 hours studying in libraries with so much hope, yet we haven't received justice. I was also hit by sticks several times. We just want justice regarding the paper leaks," he pleaded.

The students' demands include scrapping the JSSC-CGL examination, ordering a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities, and bringing changes to the recruitment system. The aspirants have alleged that the state government's response so far has not met their expectations.

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Police Use Lathis And Water Cannons During Protest

Jharkhand Police used lathis and water cannons on Monday to control the gathering during the 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march by JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi. The protest was linked to allegations concerning the JPSC and JSSC-CGL examinations.

The students have now continued their indefinite protest at Jaipal Singh Stadium. Their primary demand remains the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and a CBI investigation into alleged paper leaks and examination irregularities.

For thousands of aspirants who spend months preparing for competitive examinations, the issue has become a matter of concern over the fairness and credibility of the recruitment process. The students have said they will continue their agitation until the Jharkhand government addresses their demands.

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