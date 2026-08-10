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English NewsNewsWorld‘Interesting Idea’: Trump Demands Compensation From Iran, Says It Will Be Part Of Peace Talks

‘Interesting Idea’: Trump Demands Compensation From Iran, Says It Will Be Part Of Peace Talks

Trump demands Iran compensate US victims of past attacks and conflicts, saying the issue will be included in all future peace talks. He also seeks compensation for protesters allegedly killed in Iran.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump demands Iran compensate Americans killed in past conflicts.
  • Demand follows Iran seeking compensation for recent conflict damages.
  • Compensation demand integral to all future Iran negotiations.

US President Donald Trump has demanded compensation from Iran for Americans allegedly killed or wounded in attacks and conflicts over several decades, saying the issue will be raised in all future peace negotiations with Tehran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he found it an “interesting idea” that Iranian representatives were seeking compensation for damage caused during the five-month military conflict with the US. He said Iran's demand had never been raised during previous negotiations.

Trump said that, in return, he would seek compensation from Iran for people allegedly killed or seriously wounded in attacks and conflicts attributed to Tehran.

 

Trump Seeks Compensation From Iran

“...It is an interesting idea because now I am likewise demanding compensation from Iran, for all of the people that they have killed and gravely wounded with their roadside bombs and many conflicts,” Trump wrote.

He referred to conflicts and attacks allegedly linked to Iran, including those associated with former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander General Qassem Soleimani. Trump also cited the families of those killed in the USS Cole attack and “thousands of others killed in combat”.

Trump said his compensation demand would also cover families of protesters killed during public uprisings in Iran over the past 50 years.

He further claimed that 52,000 people had been killed in Iran during the past five months, without providing details to support the figure.

Trump To Raise Demand In Future Talks

Trump said he had instructed his representatives to make the compensation demand a firm part of all future negotiations with Iran.

“I have instructed my representatives to put this firmly into any, and all, future negotiations,” he wrote.

The demand comes amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran following the five-month military conflict. Trump has said the conflict began because Iran refused to give up its pursuit of a nuclear weapon.

Iranian representatives, according to Trump, have sought compensation for damage caused to the country during the conflict. The US president has now signalled that any future peace talks could also include American demands for compensation linked to past Iranian actions.

Trump did not specify the amount of compensation sought or explain how the demand would be calculated or enforced in future negotiations.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Donald Trump demanding from Iran?

Donald Trump is demanding compensation from Iran for Americans allegedly killed or seriously wounded in attacks and conflicts over several decades. He stated this issue will be a firm part of all future peace negotiations.

Why did Trump decide to demand compensation from Iran?

Trump's demand was prompted by Iranian representatives seeking compensation from the US for damages during a five-month military conflict. He found their request an

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 10:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Iran Peace Talks Donald Trump. US Iran Peace Talk US IRan War
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