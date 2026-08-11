Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prakash Raj condemned police force against protesting Jharkhand students.

Students demand CBI probe into recruitment exam irregularities.

Police used tear gas, water cannons, and lathi charges.

Protesters continue agitation, demanding exam cancellation and full investigation.

Actor Prakash Raj has criticised the use of force against students protesting outside the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi. The actor reacted after police reportedly used tear gas, water cannons and lathi charges to disperse JPSC-JSSC aspirants during their march on August 10. The students are demanding action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and have called for an independent CBI investigation. Sharing a video from the protest site on X, Prakash questioned the police response and described it as “brutality”. The demonstrations have continued despite repeated attempts to disperse the crowd, with student leaders insisting their demands remain unchanged.

Prakash Raj Condemns Police Action

Prakash Raj shared a video reportedly showing the police response to the student demonstration in Ranchi. The footage showed security personnel using tear gas and lathis as protesters attempted to move towards the Assembly. Reacting to the visuals, the actor wrote on X, “Why .. Why .. Why". This brutality will not work anymore.. it will only bring the arrogant power down.”

Why .. Why .. Why 💔💔💔 . This brutality will not work anymore.. it will only bring the arrogant power down . #justasking https://t.co/wFBXcvUfdp — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 10, 2026

The latest action came during the students' 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march. According to news agency ANI, police resorted to a lathi charge for the third time that evening as protesters remained determined to continue their agitation. The authorities also used water cannons and tear gas shells to control the gathering.

Students Continue Their Agitation

The protest has been organised by the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch, with aspirants raising concerns over examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission. Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato, who has reportedly been on hunger strike for nine days, said the movement represents the concerns of young people preparing for government recruitment examinations.

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“Our future strategy depends on the government's decision. I said on day one itself: this voice is not just Devendra Nath Mahato's. It is the voice of those millions of youths whose futures depend on competitive examinations, those who seek to realise their dreams through books,” Mahato said.

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He also described the measures used against protesters, saying, “Attempts were made to stop us. Barricades of barbed wire were erected. Water cannons were used. Tear gas was deployed. Lathi charges were carried out, leaving people injured. Yet, we did not raise a single slogan against the government. We did not engage in any political rhetoric or utter a single obscene word. The only flag present was the Tricolour.”

What Are Jharkhand Students Demanding?

The aspirants have been holding an indefinite sit-in at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium since July 29. They have accused the JMM-led state government of attempting to dilute the issue by handing the matter to the CID. Their main demands include cancellation of the 14th JPSC Combined Preliminary Test, held on April 19, and an independent investigation into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

The protesters want central agencies, including the CBI and Enforcement Directorate, to investigate what they allege are financial transactions connected to the recruitment controversy. Despite the police action, the students have said they intend to continue their movement until the government addresses their demands.