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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan Pictured At Khar, Shaan, Sana Fatima Shaikh And Others Turn Heads In Mumbai
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan Pictured At The Excel Entertainment Office, Shaan, Sana Fatima Shaikh, Zayed Khan and Abhimanyu Singh pictured in Mumbai
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 07:53 PM (IST)
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan Pictured At Khar, Shaan, Sana Fatima Shaikh And Others Turn Heads In Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Eisha Singh And Avinash Mishra Exude Charm; Karan Veer Mehra, Sharad Kelkar, Raashii Khanna, And Nupur Sanon Papped In Style
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Nayanthara, Disha Patani, Shanaya Kapoor, Hansika Motwani, And Nia Sharma Turn Heads Across Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Madhuri Dixit Snapped At An Event, Saumya Tandon, Fardeen Khan And Others Clicked In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi At Lock Upp 2 Event; Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta And Sunny Deol Also Seen In Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan, Ali Khan, Raza Murad, Shailendra Mishra Attend Pradeep Rawat’s Funeral In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Mahima Makwana, Vedika Pinto, Huma Qureshi, Malaika Arora And KL Rahul Papped Across Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Hrithik Roshan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Taha Shah Badussha, Sana Makbul And Many Others Snapped In Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan Pictured At Khar, Shaan, Sana Fatima Shaikh And Others Turn Heads In Mumbai
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5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Eisha Singh And Avinash Mishra Exude Charm; Karan Veer Mehra, Sharad Kelkar, Raashii Khanna, And Nupur Sanon Papped In Style
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