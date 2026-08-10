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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan Pictured At Khar, Shaan, Sana Fatima Shaikh And Others Turn Heads In Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan Pictured At Khar, Shaan, Sana Fatima Shaikh And Others Turn Heads In Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan Pictured At The Excel Entertainment Office, Shaan, Sana Fatima Shaikh, Zayed Khan and Abhimanyu Singh pictured in Mumbai

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 07:53 PM (IST)
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan Pictured At The Excel Entertainment Office, Shaan, Sana Fatima Shaikh, Zayed Khan and Abhimanyu Singh pictured in Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.

1/6
Aamir Khan spotted at the Excel Entertainment office in Mumbai wearing a casual dark blue button-down shirt paired with loose black trousers.
Aamir Khan spotted at the Excel Entertainment office in Mumbai wearing a casual dark blue button-down shirt paired with loose black trousers.
2/6
Fatima Sana Shaikh spotted in Mumbai wearing this checkered dress paired with a small black bag.
Fatima Sana Shaikh spotted in Mumbai wearing this checkered dress paired with a small black bag.
3/6
Shaan with wife snapped at a restaurant in the Bandra.
Shaan with wife snapped at a restaurant in the Bandra.
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Abhimanyu Singh with wife spotted at bandra wearing a dark green shirt paired with a brown leather vest.
Abhimanyu Singh with wife spotted at bandra wearing a dark green shirt paired with a brown leather vest.
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Maniesh Paul pictured in Bandra wearing a vibrant blue button-up shirt over a black t-shirt.
Maniesh Paul pictured in Bandra wearing a vibrant blue button-up shirt over a black t-shirt.
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Zayed Khan was spotted with his wife in Mumbai wearing a black sleeveless top, black trousers with white piping, and a watch.
Zayed Khan was spotted with his wife in Mumbai wearing a black sleeveless top, black trousers with white piping, and a watch.
Published at : 10 Aug 2026 07:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan Shaan Zayed Khan ABP Live Celeb Spotted Sana Fatima Shaikh

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