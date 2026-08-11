Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Second 'India's Got Latent 2' members-only episode leaked online.

Samay Raina roasted guest Saurav Joshi during the episode.

Raina joked about Joshi's marriage, suggested getting haircut.

A new episode of India’s Got Latent 2, which was recently released exclusively for YouTube members, has been leaked online. It marks the second members-only episode to leak online after the first episode featuring Raghav Juyal, Munawar Faruqui, Niharika NM and Rohan Joshi.

In the latest leaked video, YouTuber Sourav Joshi appears on the show alongside Badshah, Harsh Limbachiyaa and Rajat Sood. During the episode, host Samay Raina roasts Sourav, with a segment of their exchange now going viral on social media.

Samay Raina Roasts Sourav Joshi Over Marriage

In the viral video, Samay Raina can be seen joking about Sourav Joshi’s marriage to Avantika Bhatt, whom he married in November 2025 at the age of 26. While welcoming Sourav to the show, Samay congratulated him on his wedding before adding a cheeky warning.

“You got married at such a young age. I hope it works. Not everyone can do it. But even if it doesn’t work, you will make 8-9 vlogs out of divorce,” Samay said.

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His remark left Sourav and the other guests in splits.

‘Get A Good Haircut’: Samay Raina To Sourav Joshi

During the same exchange, Samay also asked Sourav why he had decided to appear on India’s Got Latent 2. Sourav replied that he wanted to experience something different. He also said he would be careful about what he said on the show, given the controversies and FIRs surrounding its first season.

Samay then jokingly suggested that Sourav should instead get a good haircut.

“Then do a good haircut sometime,” Samay quipped.

Sourav responded, “When did you see me?”

“I am seeing you right now,” Samay replied, prompting Sourav to repeat, “When did you see me?”

‘India’s Got Latent 2’ Members-Only Episode

The episode was released exclusively for YouTube members before clips from it began circulating online. It is the second members-only episode of the show to be leaked.

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The first members-only episode, which featured Raghav Juyal, Munawar Faruqui, Niharika NM and Rohan Joshi, was also reportedly leaked online.