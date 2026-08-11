Jharkhand Protest Leader Devendra Mahto 'Critical', Hospitalised During Ranchi Student March

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Student leader Devendra Mahto hospitalized after nine-day hunger strike.

Critically ill Mahto joined protest for recruitment exam transparency.

Clashes injured protesters, police during Assembly march.

Jharkhand student protest leader Devendra Nath Mahto was admitted to a hospital on Monday after his health deteriorated during a student-led march towards the state Assembly in Ranchi. Doctors described his condition as critical after a drastic fall in his blood sugar level.

Mahto, a member of the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM), has been on a hunger strike for nine days over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand. He is currently receiving treatment in the emergency ward of Ranchi Sadar Hospital, a medical officer said.

“He is being treated in the emergency ward,” Nancy Priya, a medical officer at Ranchi Sadar Hospital, told PTI. Mahto's aide, Pankaj Kumar, alleged that he was also injured during a police lathi-charge near the Jharkhand Assembly.

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Mahto Joins Assembly March Despite Health Concerns

Despite his deteriorating health, Mahto joined protesters during their march towards the Assembly earlier on Monday. He reached the protest site in an ambulance carrying a portrait of former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren.

Mahto later addressed the gathering while standing on a stretcher. Speaking to reporters, he said a government should respond to people's concerns rather than rely on force.

“A government cannot be run with batons, bullets and guns. A government is run by keeping the people satisfied,” Mahto said.

He also alleged that police pushed and harassed him and forcibly took him to an ambulance despite his nine-day hunger strike. “I have been on a hunger strike for the past nine days. Despite this, police pushed and shoved me, harassed me and forcibly put me in an ambulance. But, I will continue this fight,” he said.

Students Protest Over Recruitment Exams

The student-led protest began on July 25 and is seeking greater transparency in competitive examinations and fair opportunities for students, according to Mahto.

Protesters alleged that police stopped vehicles carrying students on their way to Ranchi and put up several barricades topped with barbed wire. They also claimed that water cannons, tear gas and batons were used to disperse the demonstrators.

Officials said several protesters and four policemen were injured during clashes near the Assembly after demonstrators breached multiple barricades.

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Mahto Says Protest Is Not Political

Mahto maintained that the movement was not politically motivated and said protesters would decide their next course of action based on the state government's response to their demands.

He said the agitation was not about him personally but concerned a much larger section of students across Jharkhand.

“This fight is not for me, but for lakhs of students in the state,” Mahto said.