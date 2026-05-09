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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Vijay-Trisha Ko Shaadi Kar Leni Chahiye': Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Dating Rumours, Says She’ll Attend Mehendi

'Vijay-Trisha Ko Shaadi Kar Leni Chahiye': Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Dating Rumours, Says She’ll Attend Mehendi

Rakhi Sawant reacts to Vijay-Trisha dating rumours, says they should marry. Fans revisit their iconic chemistry and recent appearances.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 May 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rakhi Sawant suggested Vijay and Trisha should marry.
  • Sawant claimed to know Trisha from struggling days.
  • She admired Vijay's nature and political success.
  • Vijay and Trisha's onscreen chemistry is popular.

Speculation around Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan shows no signs of slowing down, and now Rakhi Sawant has added her voice to the ongoing chatter. The two stars have been at the centre of dating rumours for months, with fresh buzz emerging after they were seen together earlier this year at producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh’s son’s wedding reception in Chennai.

While neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly addressed the rumours, the conversation continues to gain traction online.

ALSO READ: Vijay Supporters Left Heartbroken At Chennai’s JLN Stadium After Swearing-In Delay: WATCH

Rakhi Sawant Suggests A Wedding

Rakhi responded candidly when asked about the speculation. Speaking to Filmymantra, she said, “I think they should get married. Mujhe lagta hai Vijay aur Trisha ko shaadi kar lene chahiye, aur hum aayenge mehendi mein (I think Vijay and Trisha should get married, and we will go for their mehendi ceremony).”

‘I Know Trisha From Our Struggling Days’

Rakhi didn’t stop there. She went on to share a personal connection, revealing she has known Trisha since their early days in the industry.

“Trisha aur unki jodi bohot acchi hai. I know Trisha. Jab hum saath mein struggle kar rahe the (We were struggling together). She was in Bollywood, phir woh South mein shift hogayi (then she shifted to the South industry). So I know Trisha from my childhood,” she said.

Praise For Vijay And A Missed Dream

Rakhi also spoke warmly about Vijay, expressing admiration for his personality and recalling a personal ambition that never materialised.

“Main personally unko bohot pasand karti hoon. Bohot acche nature ke hai woh. Mera dream tha unke saath ek gaana karna, par kabhi chance hi nahi mila. Ab mujhe lagta hai unki party join karlu,” she added.

She further referenced his political success, noting, “He is the first Christian in Tamil Nadu to win so many seats. So, I personally like him, and it was my dream to do a song with Vijay, but I didn’t get that chance. However, now I feel that I should join his party.”

ALSO READ: As Vijay’s CM Swearing-In Faces Delay, Raees Director Says ‘Details Should Not Be Obstacle’

A Pair Fans Can’t Get Enough Of

On screen, Vijay and Trisha have long been a favourite pairing among audiences. From Ghilli and Thirupaachi to Aathi and Kuruvi, their collaborations have delivered several hits over the years. Their reunion after a 15-year gap in Leo (2023), directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, once again put their chemistry in the spotlight.

Interestingly, it was around the release of Kuruvi in 2008 that speculation about their off-screen bond first began to surface, driven largely by their strong on-screen rapport.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What has Rakhi Sawant suggested regarding Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan?

Rakhi Sawant believes Vijay and Trisha should get married and expressed her desire to attend their mehendi ceremony.

Does Rakhi Sawant know Trisha Krishnan personally?

Yes, Rakhi Sawant claims to know Trisha from their struggling days in the industry, stating they were together when she was in Bollywood before shifting South.

What are Rakhi Sawant's thoughts on Thalapathy Vijay?

Rakhi Sawant personally likes Vijay, finding him to have a very good nature. She also expressed admiration for his political success.

What was Rakhi Sawant's unfulfilled dream involving Vijay?

Rakhi Sawant's dream was to do a song with Vijay, but she never got the chance. She now feels she should join his political party.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 May 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rakhi Sawant Vijay Trisha Krishnan ENtertainment News TVK Vijay
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