Trump Secretly Switched To Military Jet From Turkey NATO Summit Amid Iran Threat: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump secretly traveled from Turkey due to credible Iran threat.

Older Air Force One served as decoy, misleading news reporters.

White House defended heightened security protocols protecting the president.

US President Donald Trump secretly travelled on a US military aircraft after leaving Turkey last month, despite the White House publicly indicating that he was flying aboard Air Force One, The Washington Post reported Monday. The unusual security measure was reportedly prompted by a credible Iranian threat against the president.

Trump had arrived in Ankara aboard the newly renovated, Qatar-donated aircraft for the NATO summit. However, when he left Turkey, he unexpectedly appeared to board an older Air Force One, raising questions about the security of the newer aircraft and the circumstances surrounding the change.

The NATO trip was the first international journey for the newly upgraded plane. Its rapid refurbishment had already drawn scrutiny over its cost and security, while Trump's visit came against the backdrop of heightened tensions with Iran, which shares a border with Turkey.

🚨🇺🇸🇮🇷 NEW REPORT: Trump was moved off Air Force One inside an airport CATERING TRUCK in Turkey after intelligence flagged an Iranian threat to kill him...



-The Washington Post reports a credible Iranian assassination threat triggered what a U.S. official called a "deception… pic.twitter.com/pRnGvaw2vT — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 10, 2026

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Trump Boarded Older Air Force One As A Decoy

Before leaving Ankara, Trump said on Truth Social that he would take the older, baby-blue Air Force One to RAF Mildenhall in Britain “for old time's sake”. He said the new aircraft would also stop at the base so US service members stationed there could tour it.

Trump was photographed boarding the older Air Force One in Ankara. However, according to The Washington Post, he was subsequently moved secretly to a smaller Air Force aircraft, a C-32A, using an airport catering truck.

The newspaper cited a US official familiar with the operation and said material it reviewed corroborated the account. The older Air Force One was effectively used as a decoy, with journalists and some White House staff initially believing that Trump was aboard.

Reporters Told To Keep Window Shades Closed

The operation was reportedly launched after authorities received what The Washington Post described as a credible threat to Trump's life. The newspaper said a similar tactic had been used in 2000, when then-President Bill Clinton travelled to Pakistan aboard an unmarked executive aircraft while Air Force One was used as a decoy.

Journalists travelling on the older Air Force One were reportedly instructed to keep the window shades in the press cabin closed. When reporters later asked Trump why they had been told to keep the shades down, he said they were “probably on a dangerous flight”.

“But if I go, you go. Right?” Trump added.

The C-32A carrying Trump reached Britain at about 10.20 pm local time, while the older Air Force One carrying journalists arrived minutes later, according to the report. It remains unclear how Trump was transferred back to the older aircraft.

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White House Defends Security Measures

Trump's travelling press pool reported that he later descended the stairs of the older Air Force One at 10.56 pm. He gave reporters a peace sign but did not approach them to speak. He then greeted US service members before walking towards the newly renovated Qatar-donated aircraft.

Asked about the revelation that Trump had secretly travelled aboard a third aircraft, the White House referred to a statement from Communications Director Steve Cheung.

Cheung said the Qatar-donated aircraft had been equipped with high-level security protocols designed to protect the president and his staff. He added that Trump had recently acknowledged that the president faces threats from “many enemies of America” and said the administration uses every available measure to address those threats.

The statement was also provided to The Washington Post in response to its questions about the operation.