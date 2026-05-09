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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAmeesha Patel Calls Out Bollywood’s PR Culture, Says ‘2 Films A Year Don’t Make You A Star’

Ameesha Patel Calls Out Bollywood’s PR Culture, Says ‘2 Films A Year Don’t Make You A Star’

Ameesha Patel sparks debate after slamming Bollywood’s ‘fake PR games’ and questioning actresses claiming superstar status without major box office hits.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 May 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ameesha Patel criticizes Bollywood's PR culture.
  • She questions actresses without major box office success claiming stardom.
  • Patel highlights her own three solo blockbusters.

Bollywood’s ongoing fascination with rankings and “number one” tags has come under sharp scrutiny. The actor, known for her blockbuster legacy, has ignited a fresh conversation by calling out what she describes as the industry’s “fake PR games”, all while taking a pointed swipe at younger actresses navigating fame in the digital age.

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Ameesha Patel’s Fiery Rant On PR Culture

The debate began late on Friday when Ameesha took to X (formerly Twitter), sharing a string of unfiltered posts that quickly grabbed attention. She questioned the growing dependence on publicity machinery and the way stardom is being projected in today’s Bollywood.

She first addressed online criticism, writing, "Never feel bad or upset at Certain negative UTUBERS who always wake up with negativity and criticism for all the STARS… We as stars should feel happy for them rather then getting affected... after all by speaking ill about us all, their kitchen running… we wish them luck."

‘2 Films A Year Don’t Make You A Star’

Without naming anyone, Ameesha took a direct dig at actors claiming top-tier status without major box office milestones.

She wrote, "Call ur self a superstar only if u have achieved any sort of work that creates history and havoc at the box office. Untill then stop playing PR games to cal urself a super star… Sorry but that’s the harsh reality…"

Doubling down, she added, "Loads of female actresses who haven’t even achieved 1 solo blockbuster in their careers tlll date are calling themselves stars by doing 2 avg films yearly and by being on some shooting sets u don’t become a star. All u become is an actor who is a part of a projects,"

‘Buying The Number One Tag?’

Ameesha didn’t stop there. She went on to question the credibility of industry rankings, suggesting that PR teams may be influencing narratives around stardom.

She wrote, "Most female actresses who haven’t even achieved one film in their career where even a single film of theirs has done even 200 cr plus at the box office are paying their PR teams to call themselves nos 1 and nos 2? like really? its 2026 and not 2000…today 100 cr is nothing."

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Backing Claims With Her Own Track Record

In her posts, Ameesha also talked about her own filmography, pointing to her contribution to some of Bollywood’s biggest hits.

She shared, "Kaho na pyaar hai, Gadar 1 or Gadar2 … Ek nahin par 3 biggest solo blockbusters (not one but three biggest solo blockbusters) as a heroine with highest footfalls in all 3 films I’ve given and till date they are the biggest hits of my CO STARS as well .. but my FAKE PR machinery is weak unlike other actresses."

She even hinted at the future of the franchise, writing, "GADAR 3 will come fr sure and JAB aayegi . Theatre mein hungama mach Jayega (Gadar 3 will definitely happen, and whenever it releases, theatres will erupt in chaos). With audiences love and gods blessings .. 500 cr is just the minimum nos at the box office for a brand like GADAR… and this time the scale and script willl be even bigger and dhamakedar (power-packed). Be prepared,"

Ameesha was last seen in the blockbuster Gadar 2, reprising her iconic role years after the original. Looking ahead, she is expected to return with Humraaz 2, although the sequel is still dependent on finding the right script.

Before You Go

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 May 2026 10:38 AM (IST)
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Bollywood News Ameesha Patel ENtertainment News
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