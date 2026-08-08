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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Nayanthara, Disha Patani, Shanaya Kapoor, Hansika Motwani, And Nia Sharma Turn Heads Across Mumbai
Indian actresses Nayanthara, Disha Patani, Shanaya Kapoor, Hansika Motwani, and Nia Sharma were spotted across Mumbai by paparazzi.
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Nia Sharma and Shanaya Kapoor flaunt athleisure goals while Hansika Motwani rocks elegant ethnic wear.
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Published at : 08 Aug 2026 07:03 PM (IST)
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