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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Nayanthara, Disha Patani, Shanaya Kapoor, Hansika Motwani, And Nia Sharma Turn Heads Across Mumbai

ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Nayanthara, Disha Patani, Shanaya Kapoor, Hansika Motwani, And Nia Sharma Turn Heads Across Mumbai

Indian actresses Nayanthara, Disha Patani, Shanaya Kapoor, Hansika Motwani, and Nia Sharma were spotted across Mumbai by paparazzi.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 07:03 PM (IST)
Indian actresses Nayanthara, Disha Patani, Shanaya Kapoor, Hansika Motwani, and Nia Sharma were spotted across Mumbai by paparazzi.

ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Nia Sharma and Shanaya Kapoor flaunt athleisure goals while Hansika Motwani rocks elegant ethnic wear.

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Indian actress Nayanthara was spotted by paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport. She made the public appearance while sporting an all-black casual look consisting of a boxy cropped t-shirt and loose-fitting sweatpant.
Indian actress Nayanthara was spotted by paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport. She made the public appearance while sporting an all-black casual look consisting of a boxy cropped t-shirt and loose-fitting sweatpant.
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Bollywood actress and fitness icon Disha Patani was spotted by paparazzi outside her gym in Bandra, Mumbai. She turned heads in a sleek, all-black athleisure look featuring a zipped workout jacket, matching high-waisted leggings, and dark sunglasses.
Bollywood actress and fitness icon Disha Patani was spotted by paparazzi outside her gym in Bandra, Mumbai. She turned heads in a sleek, all-black athleisure look featuring a zipped workout jacket, matching high-waisted leggings, and dark sunglasses.
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Bollywood actress Shanaya Kapoor was spotted by paparazzi outside her gym at the Aryston Centre in Juhu, Mumbai. She turned heads while flashing a smile in a vibrant, all-blue coordinated athleisure set featuring a matching sports bra and high-waisted workout leggings.
Bollywood actress Shanaya Kapoor was spotted by paparazzi outside her gym at the Aryston Centre in Juhu, Mumbai. She turned heads while flashing a smile in a vibrant, all-blue coordinated athleisure set featuring a matching sports bra and high-waisted workout leggings.
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Hansika Motwani was spotted by paparazzi outside an office in Bandra, Mumbai. She chose an elegant, casual ethnic ensemble for her outing, wearing an ivory-white salwar suit paired with a contrasting beige dupatta and gold accessories.
Hansika Motwani was spotted by paparazzi outside an office in Bandra, Mumbai. She chose an elegant, casual ethnic ensemble for her outing, wearing an ivory-white salwar suit paired with a contrasting beige dupatta and gold accessories.
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Actress and model Nia Sharma.She was spotted by paparazzi wrapping up her workout session outside her gym in Andheri, Mumbai. She showed off her toned physique in a sporty chocolate-brown co-ord athleisure set featuring a long-sleeved crop top and matching high-waisted leggings.
Actress and model Nia Sharma.She was spotted by paparazzi wrapping up her workout session outside her gym in Andheri, Mumbai. She showed off her toned physique in a sporty chocolate-brown co-ord athleisure set featuring a long-sleeved crop top and matching high-waisted leggings.
Published at : 08 Aug 2026 07:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nia Sharma Disha Patani Hansika Motwani Shanaya Kapoor Nayanthara Indian Celebrities MUMBAI Paparazzi Sightings Athleisure Fashion

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