Delhi-NCR Likely To See Heavy Traffic Jams Today, Check Routes To Avoid

With Sawan Shivratri being observed today, traffic movement across Delhi-NCR is expected to slow down as the Kanwar Yatra reaches its busiest phase. Commuters travelling between Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are likely to face congestion, diversions and lane restrictions on several key routes.

Traffic police in Delhi, Noida and Faridabad have issued advisories urging commuters to plan their journeys in advance, avoid unnecessary travel during peak hours and use alternative routes wherever possible.

The routes connecting Delhi with Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are expected to experience the greatest impact on Sawan Shivratri.

Which Routes Are Likely To Be Most Affected?

The Kalindi Kunj corridor, a major link between South Delhi and Noida, is expected to remain congested due to the movement of Kanwariyas and regular traffic. Commuters travelling through Sarita Vihar, Jasola, Kalindi Kunj and nearby Noida sectors should be prepared for delays.

The DND Flyway could also see slower traffic, particularly during morning and evening peak hours. Office traffic, along with vehicles diverted from other border routes, is expected to add to the pressure on the busy corridor.

Restrictions linked to the Kanwar Yatra could affect traffic around Ashram Chowk, Mathura Road and the Badarpur stretch. The restrictions may impact vehicles travelling between central and south Delhi and Faridabad.

Roads connecting Noida and Greater Noida with the Delhi border could experience increased traffic as diversions push more vehicles towards alternate routes. The Badarpur Border and stretches of Mathura Road connecting Faridabad with south Delhi are expected to remain among the sensitive points for traffic congestion during the Shivratri rush.

What Should Commuters Do?

Traffic police have advised commuters to take a few precautions while travelling on August 11:

Leave early if travelling to airports, railway stations or offices.

Opt for Metro services wherever possible, particularly for Delhi-Noida journeys.

Check live traffic updates issued by Delhi, Noida and Faridabad traffic police before starting the journey.

Avoid border routes for short trips if an alternative route within the city is available.

Be prepared for temporary diversions around Kanwar camps, temples and other congregation points.

Sawan Shivratri is among the most significant occasions during the holy month of Shravan. A large number of Kanwariyas are expected to travel towards Shiva temples across Delhi-NCR for jalabhishek, putting additional pressure on roads as the festival reaches its peak.