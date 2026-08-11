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English NewsEducationJharkhand Bandh: Most Private Schools In Ranchi To Remain Closed Tuesday

Jharkhand Bandh: Most Private Schools In Ranchi To Remain Closed Tuesday

Jharkhand bandh on August 11: Most private schools in Ranchi will remain closed following the BJP's shutdown call over action against protesting students.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 10:57 AM (IST)

Ranchi: Most private schools in Jharkhand’s capital are set to remain closed on Tuesday following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s announcement of a statewide bandh over the police action against protesting students. 

The development is likely to affect the regular school schedule for students in the state capital. Parents and students should take note of their respective schools’ announcements regarding Tuesday’s classes. 

The Jharkhand BJP announced the shutdown on Monday, August 10, calling for a statewide bandh on Tuesday, August 11. The party said the protest :was in response to the lathi-charge on students during the ongoing agitation.  

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Protest Leader Devendra Mahto 'Critical', Hospitalised During Ranchi Student March

BJP Announces Jharkhand Bandh From 8 AM 

BJP State President Aditya Sahu announced the bandh during a joint press conference at the party’s state office, alongside Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi. 

According to Sahu, the shutdown will begin at 8 am on Tuesday. He said the party expects the entire state to observe the bandh, while essential services will continue to operate. 

Sahu also said that arrangements would be made to ensure that Kanwariyas do not face difficulties during the shutdown. He appealed to BJP workers to extend their cooperation to the pilgrims.  

Hemant Soren Thanks Police Personnel 

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday thanked police personnel involved in handling the students’ Assembly march. 

His statement came despite protesters alleging the use of tear gas and lathi-charge during the demonstration. Soren expressed his appreciation to the police officials for handling the situation with sensitivity and responsibility.

ALSO READ: Man Dressed Up As ‘Pushpa’ Joins ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ March In Jharkhand: WATCH

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Aug 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Jharkhand News Schools Closed Breaking News ABP Live Jharkhand Bandh Ranchi News Ranchi Schools Closed Jharkhand Student Protest Ranchi Schools Shut
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