Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trisha Krishnan posted cryptic

Speculation links Trisha Krishnan with Vijay's political career.

Rumors of Trisha joining politics also fuel public interest.

Trisha's post coincides with Vijay's party nearing government formation.

As Trisha Krishnan shared a cryptic Instagram story, and Thalapathy Vijay edged closer to taking oath as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, social media found itself connecting dots yet again. With the internet already buzzing over Vijay’s reported electoral success, Trisha’s subtle post has only added to the intrigue, leaving fans wondering: coincidence or quiet commentary?

ALSO READ: 'Vijay-Trisha Ko Shaadi Kar Leni Chahiye': Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Dating Rumours, Says She’ll Attend Mehendi

What Did Trisha Krishnan Share?

(Image Source: Instagram/@trishakrishnan)

On Friday, Trisha Krishnan posted an Instagram story that caught attention. The image had abstract illustrations alongside phrases such as “blah blah,” “Yadda ya,” and “dah dah,” seemingly hinting at background chatter or gossip. She paired it with the caption, “IYKYK (If you know, you know),” offering no further context.

That was enough. Online users began reading between the lines, with many interpreting the post as a veiled reaction to the ongoing speculation around her personal life. The absence of explanation only amplified the curiosity.

Rumours Around Vijay And Trisha Refuse To Fade

The timing of the post is hard to ignore. It arrives amid persistent rumours linking Trisha with Vijay, especially as his political journey reaches a crucial moment.

The chatter recently gained fresh momentum after Rakhi Sawant weighed in. In a chat with Filmymantra Media, she said, “I think they should get married. Mujhe lagta hai Vijay aur Trisha ko shaadi kar lene chahiye, aur hum aayenge mehendi mein.”

While neither Vijay nor Trisha has addressed these claims, public fascination continues to grow.

ALSO READ: Vijay Supporters Left Heartbroken At Chennai’s JLN Stadium After Swearing-In Delay: WATCH

Political Speculation Adds Another Layer

Alongside relationship rumours, there’s also increasing talk about Trisha potentially stepping into politics. Reports suggest leaders from Vijay’s party may be encouraging her to contest a by-election from Tiruchirappalli East, a seat expected to be vacated.

So far, however, there has been no official confirmation from either side. The speculation remains just that, unverified and unanswered.

Trisha’s Instagram story surfaced just as Vijay’s party, TVK, crossed the crucial majority mark of 118 MLAs with support from allies, enabling it to move forward with forming the government. Following the May 4 results, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar had asked Vijay to demonstrate majority support.

In the middle of these developments, her post felt deliberate to many observers.