Trisha Krishnan shared an Instagram story with abstract illustrations and phrases like
Trisha Krishnan's 'IYKYK' Cryptic Story Sparks Buzz Ahead Of TVK Vijay's Swearing-In As Tamil Nadu CM
Trisha Krishnan’s cryptic Instagram story goes viral as Thalapathy Vijay’s party secures majority in Tamil Nadu. Fans link it to ongoing rumours.
- Trisha Krishnan posted cryptic
- Speculation links Trisha Krishnan with Vijay's political career.
- Rumors of Trisha joining politics also fuel public interest.
- Trisha's post coincides with Vijay's party nearing government formation.
As Trisha Krishnan shared a cryptic Instagram story, and Thalapathy Vijay edged closer to taking oath as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, social media found itself connecting dots yet again. With the internet already buzzing over Vijay’s reported electoral success, Trisha’s subtle post has only added to the intrigue, leaving fans wondering: coincidence or quiet commentary?
ALSO READ: 'Vijay-Trisha Ko Shaadi Kar Leni Chahiye': Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Dating Rumours, Says She’ll Attend Mehendi
What Did Trisha Krishnan Share?
On Friday, Trisha Krishnan posted an Instagram story that caught attention. The image had abstract illustrations alongside phrases such as “blah blah,” “Yadda ya,” and “dah dah,” seemingly hinting at background chatter or gossip. She paired it with the caption, “IYKYK (If you know, you know),” offering no further context.
That was enough. Online users began reading between the lines, with many interpreting the post as a veiled reaction to the ongoing speculation around her personal life. The absence of explanation only amplified the curiosity.
Rumours Around Vijay And Trisha Refuse To Fade
The timing of the post is hard to ignore. It arrives amid persistent rumours linking Trisha with Vijay, especially as his political journey reaches a crucial moment.
The chatter recently gained fresh momentum after Rakhi Sawant weighed in. In a chat with Filmymantra Media, she said, “I think they should get married. Mujhe lagta hai Vijay aur Trisha ko shaadi kar lene chahiye, aur hum aayenge mehendi mein.”
While neither Vijay nor Trisha has addressed these claims, public fascination continues to grow.
ALSO READ: Vijay Supporters Left Heartbroken At Chennai’s JLN Stadium After Swearing-In Delay: WATCH
Political Speculation Adds Another Layer
Alongside relationship rumours, there’s also increasing talk about Trisha potentially stepping into politics. Reports suggest leaders from Vijay’s party may be encouraging her to contest a by-election from Tiruchirappalli East, a seat expected to be vacated.
So far, however, there has been no official confirmation from either side. The speculation remains just that, unverified and unanswered.
Trisha’s Instagram story surfaced just as Vijay’s party, TVK, crossed the crucial majority mark of 118 MLAs with support from allies, enabling it to move forward with forming the government. Following the May 4 results, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar had asked Vijay to demonstrate majority support.
In the middle of these developments, her post felt deliberate to many observers.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did Trisha Krishnan post on Instagram?
Why are people speculating about Trisha Krishnan's Instagram story?
The post is seen as a cryptic reaction to ongoing rumors about her personal life and potential entry into politics, especially amidst Vijay's political developments.
What are the rumors surrounding Vijay and Trisha?
There are persistent rumors linking Trisha with Vijay, which have gained momentum recently, with some even suggesting they should get married.
Is Trisha Krishnan planning to enter politics?
Reports suggest that leaders from Vijay's party may be encouraging Trisha to contest a by-election, but there has been no official confirmation.