Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResult#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTrisha Krishnan's 'IYKYK' Cryptic Story Sparks Buzz Ahead Of TVK Vijay's Swearing-In As Tamil Nadu CM

Trisha Krishnan's 'IYKYK' Cryptic Story Sparks Buzz Ahead Of TVK Vijay's Swearing-In As Tamil Nadu CM

Trisha Krishnan’s cryptic Instagram story goes viral as Thalapathy Vijay’s party secures majority in Tamil Nadu. Fans link it to ongoing rumours.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 May 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trisha Krishnan posted cryptic
  • Speculation links Trisha Krishnan with Vijay's political career.
  • Rumors of Trisha joining politics also fuel public interest.
  • Trisha's post coincides with Vijay's party nearing government formation.

As Trisha Krishnan shared a cryptic Instagram story, and Thalapathy Vijay edged closer to taking oath as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, social media found itself connecting dots yet again. With the internet already buzzing over Vijay’s reported electoral success, Trisha’s subtle post has only added to the intrigue, leaving fans wondering: coincidence or quiet commentary?

ALSO READ: 'Vijay-Trisha Ko Shaadi Kar Leni Chahiye': Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Dating Rumours, Says She’ll Attend Mehendi

What Did Trisha Krishnan Share?

(Image Source: Instagram/@trishakrishnan)
(Image Source: Instagram/@trishakrishnan)

On Friday, Trisha Krishnan posted an Instagram story that caught attention. The image had abstract illustrations alongside phrases such as “blah blah,” “Yadda ya,” and “dah dah,” seemingly hinting at background chatter or gossip. She paired it with the caption, “IYKYK (If you know, you know),” offering no further context.

That was enough. Online users began reading between the lines, with many interpreting the post as a veiled reaction to the ongoing speculation around her personal life. The absence of explanation only amplified the curiosity.

Rumours Around Vijay And Trisha Refuse To Fade

The timing of the post is hard to ignore. It arrives amid persistent rumours linking Trisha with Vijay, especially as his political journey reaches a crucial moment.

The chatter recently gained fresh momentum after Rakhi Sawant weighed in. In a chat with Filmymantra Media, she said, “I think they should get married. Mujhe lagta hai Vijay aur Trisha ko shaadi kar lene chahiye, aur hum aayenge mehendi mein.”

While neither Vijay nor Trisha has addressed these claims, public fascination continues to grow.

ALSO READ: Vijay Supporters Left Heartbroken At Chennai’s JLN Stadium After Swearing-In Delay: WATCH

Political Speculation Adds Another Layer

Alongside relationship rumours, there’s also increasing talk about Trisha potentially stepping into politics. Reports suggest leaders from Vijay’s party may be encouraging her to contest a by-election from Tiruchirappalli East, a seat expected to be vacated.

So far, however, there has been no official confirmation from either side. The speculation remains just that, unverified and unanswered.

Trisha’s Instagram story surfaced just as Vijay’s party, TVK, crossed the crucial majority mark of 118 MLAs with support from allies, enabling it to move forward with forming the government. Following the May 4 results, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar had asked Vijay to demonstrate majority support.

In the middle of these developments, her post felt deliberate to many observers.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Trisha Krishnan post on Instagram?

Trisha Krishnan shared an Instagram story with abstract illustrations and phrases like

Why are people speculating about Trisha Krishnan's Instagram story?

The post is seen as a cryptic reaction to ongoing rumors about her personal life and potential entry into politics, especially amidst Vijay's political developments.

What are the rumors surrounding Vijay and Trisha?

There are persistent rumors linking Trisha with Vijay, which have gained momentum recently, with some even suggesting they should get married.

Is Trisha Krishnan planning to enter politics?

Reports suggest that leaders from Vijay's party may be encouraging Trisha to contest a by-election, but there has been no official confirmation.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 09 May 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thalapathy Vijay Trisha Krishnan Tamil Nadu Politics TVK
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Trisha Krishnan's 'IYKYK' Cryptic Story Sparks Buzz Ahead Of TVK Vijay's Swearing-In As Tamil Nadu CM
Trisha Krishnan's 'IYKYK' Cryptic Story Sparks Buzz Ahead Of TVK Vijay's Swearing-In As Tamil Nadu CM
Celebrities
'Vijay-Trisha Ko Shaadi Kar Leni Chahiye': Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Dating Rumours, Says She’ll Attend Mehendi
'Vijay-Trisha Ko Shaadi Kar Leni Chahiye': Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Dating Rumours, Says She’ll Attend Mehendi
Celebrities
Mumbai Police File FIR Against Celina Jaitly’s Husband In Domestic Violence Case
Mumbai Police File FIR Against Celina Jaitly’s Husband In Domestic Violence Case
Celebrities
Ameesha Patel Calls Out Bollywood’s PR Culture, Says ‘2 Films A Year Don’t Make You A Star’
Ameesha Patel Calls Out Bollywood’s PR Culture, Says ‘2 Films A Year Don’t Make You A Star’
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING DEFENCE: NS Raja Subramani Appointed as New Chief of Defence Staff of India
DEFENCE NEWS: Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan to Take Over as New Navy Chief
POLITICAL UPDATE: CPI(M)-CPI Back Vijay, VCK Decision Now Key to Tamil Nadu Power Battle
SOUTH POLITICAL ALERT: Fresh Twist in Tamil Nadu as TVK Claims AMMK Support for Vijay Govt
BREAKING NEWS: Suvendu Adhikari Set to Take Oath as West Bengal’s First BJP Chief Minister
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Must Listen To Ladakh's Demands, Ignoring Can Prove Costly
Opinion
Embed widget