Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Offers Talks With PoK Protesters After Deadly Crackdown

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for dialogue to address the grievances of protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), following a deadly security crackdown over rising inflation, high electricity costs, economic neglect and disagreements over the regional electoral process.

Sharif said disputes should be settled through negotiations rather than confrontation and indicated that the government would be willing to engage with the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which has spearheaded protests in the region for more than two months. "If there are any issues, they should be resolved by sitting at the table and through dialogue," Sharif said.

His remarks mark a shift in the government's approach towards the protesters. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which is expected to form the government in PoK following the ongoing elections, has also indicated that it is prepared to engage with the JAAC.

Sharif expressed hope that talks with the protesters would continue once the new government assumes office. "Even today, I believe that when the new government comes into power, the process of continuing dialogue with protestors will move forward," he said.

Sharif Warns Against Attempts To Create 'Anarchy'

While offering negotiations, Sharif warned that the government would distinguish between those raising grievances peacefully and individuals allegedly seeking to create disorder. "Those who are bent on creating trouble and spreading anarchy there will not be allowed to do so," the Pakistan prime minister said.

He said protesters willing to raise their concerns peacefully and engage in negotiations would be given an opportunity to do so. "However, for those who want to discuss issues with peace, patience, and tolerance, the new government will provide them with this opportunity," he added.

The comments come amid heightened tensions in PoK, where months of protests have been followed by a security crackdown and allegations of violence. Several reports have put the death toll since the protests began in June at around 80.

The JAAC has received backing from various sections of society, including students, traders, transporters, lawyers and social workers. The regional government banned the organisation in June.

Among the committee's key demands is the removal of 12 disputed refugee seats in the PoK Assembly. The JAAC has alleged that these seats provide the establishment with a means to influence the formation of the regional government.

PML-N Leaders Strike Conciliatory Note

Sharif's comments came after similar remarks by his close aide and adviser Rana Sanaullah, who has also adopted a conciliatory approach towards the protesters. Sanaullah described the overwhelming majority of JAAC members as patriotic and said PML-N representatives would hold discussions with them.

"Ninety-nine per cent of those associated with the Joint Awami Action Committee are our patriotic brothers," Sanaullah said at a rally on Saturday. He added that the incoming PML-N government would engage with the protesters after assuming office.