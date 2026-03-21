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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesShakira India Concert Postponed Amid US-Iran Tensions, Fans Left Disappointed

Shakira India Concert Postponed Amid US-Iran Tensions, Fans Left Disappointed

Shakira’s India concerts have been postponed due to geopolitical tensions, leaving fans disappointed. New dates and refunds are yet to be confirmed.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 10:23 PM (IST)
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Global music sensation Shakira had recently thrilled fans in India with the announcement of her long-awaited tour. However, the excitement has now turned into disappointment, as the concerts have been postponed amid rising geopolitical tensions. The unexpected decision has left fans questioning what comes next for the much-anticipated shows.

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Concert Postponed Due To Geopolitical Situation

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by District Updates (@districtupdates)

The postponement was confirmed by organisers, who cited the ongoing geopolitical situation and regional tensions as the primary reason behind the decision.

In an official statement shared on social media, organisers said, “The well-being of our fans, the artist and the production team remains our foremost priority.”

They further added that efforts are underway to finalise new dates, though no timeline has been confirmed yet.

Refunds And Future Plans

Organisers have assured ticket holders that refunds will be processed automatically. According to the update, all refunds will be credited to the original mode of payment within a few working days.

They also mentioned that they are coordinating with Shakira’s team to reschedule the concerts and will share updates once new dates are confirmed.

The organisers also reiterated their commitment to the event’s broader purpose, stating that the initiative continues to stand for a larger cause.

Fan Reactions And Disappointment

The announcement has triggered a wave of reactions across social media. While some fans expressed heartbreak, others raised concerns about additional expenses such as travel and accommodation.

Many fans had already made plans to attend the concerts, and the sudden postponement has left them frustrated and seeking clarity from the organisers.

About Shakira’s India Tour

(Image Source: Twitter/@ShakiraKingdom)
(Image Source: Twitter/@ShakiraKingdom)

The concerts were part of the Feeding India Concert initiative, organised in collaboration with District by Zomato. The shows were initially scheduled for April 10 and 11 in Mumbai, followed by a performance in Delhi on April 15.

If held, the tour would have marked Shakira’s first major performance in India in nearly two decades, following her last appearance in 2007.

At the time of the announcement, Shakira had expressed her excitement, highlighting her desire to reconnect with Indian audiences and support a meaningful cause.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Was this Shakira's first performance in India in a long time?

Yes, if held, this tour would have marked Shakira's first major performance in India in nearly two decades, since her last appearance in 2007.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 10:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Asia Conflict Shakira India Tour Shakira Concert Postponed
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