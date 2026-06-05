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CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Leaves For India Ahead Of Delhi Protest: 'Fate In Hands Of Constitution'
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke departed for India from the US on Friday for the protest in Delhi called to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET exam paper leak case.
In a post on X, Dipke wrote: "On my way to India… Leaving my fate in the hands of the Constitution. #JaiBhim".
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