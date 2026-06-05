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HomeNewsIndiaCJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Leaves For India Ahead Of Delhi Protest: 'Fate In Hands Of Constitution'

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Leaves For India Ahead Of Delhi Protest: 'Fate In Hands Of Constitution'

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 08:47 AM (IST)

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke departed for India from the US on Friday for the protest in Delhi called to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET exam paper leak case.  

In a post on X, Dipke wrote: "On my way to India… Leaving my fate in the hands of the Constitution. #JaiBhim". 

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About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jun 2026 08:47 AM (IST)
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