DK Shivakumar-Led Karnataka Cabinet Faces First Jolt, Minister Quits Over Portfolio Snub

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karnataka cabinet turbulent; senior leader Ramalinga Reddy resigned.

Reddy cited dissatisfaction over denial of Bengaluru Development portfolio.

Bengaluru Development is an influential portfolio given the city's importance.

Reddy affirmed continued loyalty to Congress, despite cabinet resignation.

The newly constituted Karnataka cabinet led by CM DK Shivakumar has run into turbulence almost immediately, with senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy stepping down from his ministerial position over dissatisfaction with the allocation of portfolios. Reddy, one of the party's most experienced leaders in the state, announced his resignation just a day after the cabinet was formed under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The development has raised questions about internal coordination within the Congress government and exposed emerging fault lines over the distribution of key responsibilities.

Disappointment Over Bengaluru Portfolio

The veteran Congress leader made it clear that his decision was driven by the denial of the Bengaluru Development portfolio, which he said had been promised to him on more than one occasion. Addressing reporters after publicly signing his resignation letter, Reddy expressed his frustration over the final allocation of ministries.

Reddy said, “Twice they said Bengaluru would be given to me. Now I am disappointed. Hence, I am resigning as minister.”

#WATCH | Bengaluru | Ramalinga Reddy resigns as Karnataka Minister, says, "I am still in the Congress party; I have not resigned from the party. I have been in the Congress party for the past 53 years. I have handled several responsibilities within the party.I have served as a… pic.twitter.com/5SnASNSpJl — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2026



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The Bengaluru Development portfolio is widely regarded as one of the most influential assignments in the state government due to the city's status as Karnataka's economic engine and technology hub.

Ramalinga Reddy Stresses Loyalty To Congress

While announcing his resignation from the cabinet, Reddy was quick to clarify that his move should not be interpreted as a break from the Congress party.

Emphasising his long association with the organisation, he reiterated his commitment to the party and highlighted his decades of service in various capacities.

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“I am still in the Congress party; I have not resigned from the party. I have been in the Congress party for the past 53 years. I have handled several responsibilities within the party. I have served as a minister in the cabinets of former Chief Ministers M. Veerappa Moily and S.M. Krishna, among others. I have never asked anyone to give me a ministerial position,” he said.

Reddy's resignation has emerged as the first major challenge for the newly formed administration.