Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former TN BJP chief Annamalai acknowledged prolonged disagreements.

Differences with party leadership persisted for eighteen months.

Annamalai cited not wanting to burden top leaders.

This clarifies strategic disagreements led to his dramatic exit.

K Annamalai, former Tamil Nadu BJP chief and ex-IPS officer, has acknowledged that his decision to quit the Bharatiya Janata Party was preceded by a prolonged period of disagreement with the party leadership, offering his most candid explanation yet for his dramatic exit. Hours after the BJP formally accepted his resignation, Annamalai issued a statement indicating that differences with the party's top leadership had persisted for nearly a year and a half. .



“The right time has come. I have had differences of opinion with the leadership for the past 18 months. I did not want to be a burden to the top leaders,” he said. The statement marks a shift from his earlier insistence that his departure was entirely cordial, suggesting that strategic and organisational disagreements may have played a larger role in his decision than previously understood.

Annamalai Opens Up About Internal Differences

Annamalai said, "It was a constant struggle, whether I was seen as a BJP member or simply as a Tamilian. On December 4, 2025, I informed the party of my decision to resign. They requested that I stay on until the elections were completed before stepping down."

While Annamalai did not elaborate on the specific issues that led to the differences, his remarks point to a sustained period of friction within the party.







ALSO READ: DK Shivakumar-Led Karnataka Cabinet Faces First Jolt, Minister Ramalinga Reddy Quits Over Portfolio Snub

Political observers have long speculated about disagreements over the BJP's approach in Tamil Nadu, particularly regarding alliances and the party's long-term growth strategy in the state.

Ex-TN BJP Chief To Form New Political Party

After resigning from the BJP, K Annamalai said, "Today, we are going to start a movement. Our political party will contest in the next assembly election in Tamil Nadu."

Annamalai said: "Goals are bigger, more people have to be taken along. I have quit BJP in dignified manner, to usher in new kind of politics. From today onwards, a new path, a new movement, a new political movement. Our movement must be, from foundation have new dimension, new perspective.'

The former IPS officer said that he will start a political party free from cult politics, focusing instead on politics for the common man. He emphasised the need to make people politically aware and to nurture new leaders. He stated that no single Chief Minister or representative can bring lasting change. The idea of permanent MLAs or permanent CMs is void and this applies to him as well.



"No chair is permanent for anyone. New ideas must emerge and flow like water," he declared adding that interested individuals can enrol as volunteers in the "We the Leaders" organisation.