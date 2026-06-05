Yogi Adityanath noted that under the
Akhilesh Yadav’s Sharp ‘Bulldozer’ Jibe After Yogi’s Tap Theft Remark Sparks Row
Although the SP chief did not mention Yogi Adityanath by name, his remarks were widely seen as a response to the chief minister’s comments made at the World Environment Day programme.
- Yogi Adityanath urged public responsibility for water tap infrastructure.
- He also warned climate change impacts agriculture, food security.
- Akhilesh Yadav criticized veiled
Speaking during the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath referred to issues emerging under the “Har Ghar Jal” initiative and called for public responsibility in protecting water infrastructure.
“We see that, as we have advanced the Tap Water for Every Home scheme, we've discovered that someone is stealing taps. Someone is damaging them in other ways. It's our responsibility to stop anyone who is stealing or leaving the tap open,” the chief minister said.
Yogi Adityanath also spoke about environmental responsibility and the impact of climate change on agriculture.
He said it was everyone’s duty to fulfil responsibilities towards “the mother who gave birth to us and the place where we were born”.
The chief minister warned that changes in the weather cycle could severely affect farmers and agricultural incomes.
“We will face excessive rainfall and drought, a food crisis is possible, and the entire world is concerned about these things,” he said.
Akhilesh Yadav Hits Back
Soon after the remarks, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav posted a strongly worded response on X, escalating the political exchange.
लत से गलत की ओर…— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 5, 2026
वनस्पति विवेक छीन लेती है और निर्दोष लोगों की हत्याओं का ख़ौफ़ रातों की नींद। नहीं तो पूरे होश में इतने ऊँचे पद पर बैठकर इतना निकृष्ट बयान कोई नहीं देता है। कुछ लोग अपनी असफलता के लिए दूसरों को दोषी ठहराते हैं। ये हार की हताशा बोल रही है क्योंकि क़ुदरत का…
“From addiction to the wrong path...
Botanical wisdom strips away, and the terror of murdering innocent people robs the nights of sleep. Otherwise, no one seated at such a high position in full senses would issue such a vile statement. Some people blame others for their own failures. This is desperation of defeat speaking, because nature's bulldozer has now turned,” Akhilesh Yadav wrote.
Although the SP chief did not mention Yogi Adityanath by name, his remarks were widely seen as a response to the chief minister’s comments made at the World Environment Day programme.
Political Row Intensifies In Uttar Pradesh
The exchange has added to the ongoing political friction between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh ahead of key political battles in the state.
Yogi Adityanath’s comments on public responsibility, water conservation and environmental concerns had come during a plantation campaign organised on World Environment Day.
Before You Go
BIG LEGAL ACTION: Attempt to Murder FIR Filed Against Khan Sir in Patna Coaching Firing Case
Frequently Asked Questions
What issues did Yogi Adityanath highlight regarding tap water connections?
What did Yogi Adityanath say about environmental responsibility and climate change?
He stressed everyone's duty towards the environment and warned about climate change's impact on agriculture. He mentioned potential excessive rainfall, drought, and a global food crisis.