Akhilesh Yadav’s Sharp ‘Bulldozer’ Jibe After Yogi’s Tap Theft Remark Sparks Row

Speaking during the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath referred to issues emerging under the “Har Ghar Jal” initiative and called for public responsibility in protecting water infrastructure.

“We see that, as we have advanced the Tap Water for Every Home scheme, we've discovered that someone is stealing taps. Someone is damaging them in other ways. It's our responsibility to stop anyone who is stealing or leaving the tap open,” the chief minister said.

Yogi Adityanath also spoke about environmental responsibility and the impact of climate change on agriculture.

He said it was everyone’s duty to fulfil responsibilities towards “the mother who gave birth to us and the place where we were born”.

The chief minister warned that changes in the weather cycle could severely affect farmers and agricultural incomes.

“We will face excessive rainfall and drought, a food crisis is possible, and the entire world is concerned about these things,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav Hits Back

Soon after the remarks, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav posted a strongly worded response on X, escalating the political exchange.

लत से गलत की ओर…



वनस्पति विवेक छीन लेती है और निर्दोष लोगों की हत्याओं का ख़ौफ़ रातों की नींद। नहीं तो पूरे होश में इतने ऊँचे पद पर बैठकर इतना निकृष्ट बयान कोई नहीं देता है। कुछ लोग अपनी असफलता के लिए दूसरों को दोषी ठहराते हैं। ये हार की हताशा बोल रही है क्योंकि क़ुदरत का… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 5, 2026

“From addiction to the wrong path...

Botanical wisdom strips away, and the terror of murdering innocent people robs the nights of sleep. Otherwise, no one seated at such a high position in full senses would issue such a vile statement. Some people blame others for their own failures. This is desperation of defeat speaking, because nature's bulldozer has now turned,” Akhilesh Yadav wrote.

Although the SP chief did not mention Yogi Adityanath by name, his remarks were widely seen as a response to the chief minister’s comments made at the World Environment Day programme.

Political Row Intensifies In Uttar Pradesh

The exchange has added to the ongoing political friction between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh ahead of key political battles in the state.

Yogi Adityanath’s comments on public responsibility, water conservation and environmental concerns had come during a plantation campaign organised on World Environment Day.