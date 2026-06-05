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HomeNewsIndiaTamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai Quits Party, To Hold Press Conference Shortly

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai Quits Party, To Hold Press Conference Shortly

The development comes days after Annamalai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi amid growing speculation about his future.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 11:08 AM (IST)

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, with the party formally accepting his resignation from its primary membership.

In an official statement, the BJP said National President Nitin Nabin had accepted Annamalai's resignation, bringing his association with the party to an end.

The development comes just days after Annamalai travelled to New Delhi and held discussions with senior BJP leaders amid speculation over his future within the organisation.

Meeting With Amit Shah Fuelled Speculation

On June 2, Annamalai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital as reports of a possible resignation gained momentum.

During the meeting, he is understood to have informed the party's central leadership about his decision to step away from the BJP.

Following the discussions, party leaders assured him that they would review the matter and respond after internal consultations.

Party Had Asked Him to Reconsider

While neither side officially disclosed details of the approximately 30-minute meeting, party sources indicated that Annamalai had been requested to defer his resignation plans for the time being.

The outreach from the leadership came amid efforts to persuade him to reconsider his decision and remain with the party.

However, despite those discussions, Annamalai proceeded with his resignation, which was formally accepted on Friday.

End of a High-Profile BJP Association

The acceptance of his resignation marks the conclusion of Annamalai's tenure and association with the BJP, where he emerged as one of the party's most recognisable faces in Tamil Nadu.

His exit follows days of speculation and political discussions surrounding his future role within the organisation.

The BJP has not yet announced any further details regarding the circumstances surrounding his departure or any future organisational changes resulting from his exi

Before You Go

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About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jun 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
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K Annamalai Tamil NAdu
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