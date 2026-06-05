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HomeBusinessRBI MPC June 2026: Sanjay Malhotra-Led Panel Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%

RBI MPC June 2026: Sanjay Malhotra-Led Panel Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%

RBI MPC Repo Rate Meeting: The MPC also decided to retain its 'Neutral' policy stance, signalling a balanced approach as it seeks to manage inflation risks while supporting economic growth.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 10:10 AM (IST)

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, on Friday kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, opting for policy continuity amid elevated global uncertainty, rising crude oil prices and evolving inflation dynamics.

Announcing the decision after the conclusion of the three-day MPC meeting, Malhotra said the committee chose to maintain the current rate structure while closely monitoring global developments and their potential impact on the domestic economy.

The MPC also decided to retain its 'Neutral' policy stance, signalling a balanced approach as it seeks to manage inflation risks while supporting economic growth.

With the latest decision, the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate remains at 5 per cent, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate continue at 5.5 per cent.

The decision comes at a time when policymakers are assessing the implications of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, volatile energy prices and external sector risks.

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About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jun 2026 10:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Repo Rate RBI MPC Repo Rate Unchanged Breaking News ABP Live RBI MPC Repo Rate Sanjay Malhotra West Asia War Rbi Mpc June 2026
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