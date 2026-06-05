RBI MPC June 2026: Sanjay Malhotra-Led Panel Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, on Friday kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, opting for policy continuity amid elevated global uncertainty, rising crude oil prices and evolving inflation dynamics.

Announcing the decision after the conclusion of the three-day MPC meeting, Malhotra said the committee chose to maintain the current rate structure while closely monitoring global developments and their potential impact on the domestic economy.

The MPC also decided to retain its 'Neutral' policy stance, signalling a balanced approach as it seeks to manage inflation risks while supporting economic growth.

With the latest decision, the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate remains at 5 per cent, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate continue at 5.5 per cent.

The decision comes at a time when policymakers are assessing the implications of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, volatile energy prices and external sector risks.