Oscar-Nominated The Voice Of Hind Rajab Stalled In India; Shashi Tharoor Calls It ‘Disgraceful’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The India release of The Voice of Hind Rajab—an internationally acclaimed docudrama directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, has hit an unexpected roadblock, sparking a wider debate around censorship and artistic freedom. Despite earning global recognition and an Oscar nomination, the film’s theatrical rollout in India remains uncertain, reportedly due to concerns linked to diplomatic sensitivities.

ALSO READ: 'Not A Threat But A Revolution': Rakesh Roshan Applauds Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, Declares It A 'New Era' Of Cinema

Film’s Release Faces Certification Delay

According to reports, the film was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with plans for a March release aligned with the Academy Awards. However, approval has yet to be granted, effectively putting the release on hold.

The Indian distributor has questioned the reasoning behind the delay, arguing that a single film is unlikely to influence international relations. The situation has once again drawn attention to how politically sensitive content is handled within India’s certification framework.

Shashi Tharoor Calls It ‘Disgraceful’

That’s pretty disgraceful. In a democracy, screening a film is a reflection of our society’s freedom of expression and has nothing to do with government to government relations. This practice of banning films or books because of the offence they might cause to foreign countries… https://t.co/bIyYResaUo — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 20, 2026

Reacting to the controversy, Shashi Tharoor did not hold back. He stated, "That's pretty disgraceful. In a democracy, screening a film is a reflection of our society's freedom of expression and has nothing to do with government to government relations. This practice of banning films or books because of the offence they might cause to foreign countries must stop immediately. It's unworthy of a mature democracy."

His remarks have added momentum to the ongoing discussion around freedom of expression and the role of cinema in addressing real-world conflicts.

Social Media Reactions Intensify Debate

The issue has also triggered strong reactions online, with several users expressing concern over the delay.

When monsters guard the gate, truth is denied entry.



Hind Rajab was 5. She was trapped in a car in Gaza with her dead family, she spent her final hours pleading with paramedics on the phone.



An Israeli tank fired hundreds of rounds – killing her, and the rescuers sent to save… pic.twitter.com/5bvUU8XGbX — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) March 20, 2026

One user wrote, "When monsters guard the gate, truth is denied entry."

In India, the Modi govt has censored the movie ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ because it may harm India–Israel relations.



👉The movie, earned an Oscar nomination for Best International Feature Film. It is based on a real life tragic story of Hind Rajab and depicts her final hours.… https://t.co/6rAloct8bW — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) March 20, 2026

Another commented, "watching her plight may make you realise what Israel is doing to little Palestinian children, so Mr Modi will not let you watch the movie."

Modi Govt bans the docudrama 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' over concerns it could harm India – Israel relations



The film tells the story of 5-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab killed in an Israeli attack



This film is screened in US, UK, France & many other countries which has… pic.twitter.com/D5ljnpGMvH — Veena Jain (@Vtxt21) March 21, 2026

A third user added, "Propaganda movies like Dhurandhar are allowed but not a Docudrama "

Priest King banned the Movie The Voice of Hind Rajab in India because it would “Destroy” India Israel Relationship.



Well also because people would realize he is complicit as his bestie manufactures drones for IDF that kills thousands of babies like Hind in Gaza.



Also because it… pic.twitter.com/79BA7iiFTP — The Protagonist (@protagonist_xig) March 21, 2026

While another post read, "it would humanize Muslims and their pain."

Banning “The Voice of Hind Rajab” in India is a blot on our collective conscience.



Those who claim to uphold the values of Gandhi are parroting the policy of Goebbels. Will looking away, shutting our eyes, prevent us from being complicit in the horror unleashed in Gaza? pic.twitter.com/2Tp0cxuqin — Anish Gawande (@anishgawande) March 20, 2026

Anish Gawande, national spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party, also voiced his concern, saying, "Banning 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' in India is a blot on our collective conscience."

These responses reflect the polarised sentiments surrounding the film and its stalled release.

A Powerful Story That Resonated Globally

The film reconstructs the final moments of five-year-old Hind Rajab, who lost her life in January 2024 while fleeing violence in Gaza with her family. Through the use of real emergency call recordings, the narrative brings an unsettling immediacy to the tragedy, amplifying its emotional weight.

Premiering at the Venice Film Festival in September 2025, the film received an extended standing ovation and went on to win the Silver Lion. It has since been screened internationally, including in the United States and at the Kolkata International Film Festival.

A Larger Pattern?

The delay is not an isolated instance. In recent years, films considered politically sensitive, such as Santosh and Punjab 95, have also faced certification hurdles, leaving them in limbo.

As The Voice of Hind Rajab continues to draw acclaim globally, its uncertain fate in India underscores the complex intersection of cinema, politics, and diplomacy.

For now, the delay has only heightened curiosity, with audiences increasingly eager to watch the film that has sparked both critical praise and intense debate.