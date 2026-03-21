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HomeEntertainmentOscar-Nominated The Voice Of Hind Rajab Stalled In India; Shashi Tharoor Calls It ‘Disgraceful’

Oscar-Nominated The Voice Of Hind Rajab Stalled In India; Shashi Tharoor Calls It ‘Disgraceful’

Shashi Tharoor criticises delay of Oscar-nominated The Voice of Hind Rajab in India amid political concerns, sparking debate on censorship and free speech.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
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The India release of The Voice of Hind Rajab—an internationally acclaimed docudrama directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, has hit an unexpected roadblock, sparking a wider debate around censorship and artistic freedom. Despite earning global recognition and an Oscar nomination, the film’s theatrical rollout in India remains uncertain, reportedly due to concerns linked to diplomatic sensitivities.

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Film’s Release Faces Certification Delay

According to reports, the film was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with plans for a March release aligned with the Academy Awards. However, approval has yet to be granted, effectively putting the release on hold.

The Indian distributor has questioned the reasoning behind the delay, arguing that a single film is unlikely to influence international relations. The situation has once again drawn attention to how politically sensitive content is handled within India’s certification framework.

Shashi Tharoor Calls It ‘Disgraceful’

Reacting to the controversy, Shashi Tharoor did not hold back. He stated, "That's pretty disgraceful. In a democracy, screening a film is a reflection of our society's freedom of expression and has nothing to do with government to government relations. This practice of banning films or books because of the offence they might cause to foreign countries must stop immediately. It's unworthy of a mature democracy."

His remarks have added momentum to the ongoing discussion around freedom of expression and the role of cinema in addressing real-world conflicts.

Social Media Reactions Intensify Debate

The issue has also triggered strong reactions online, with several users expressing concern over the delay.

One user wrote, "When monsters guard the gate, truth is denied entry."

Another commented, "watching her plight may make you realise what Israel is doing to little Palestinian children, so Mr Modi will not let you watch the movie."

A third user added, "Propaganda movies like Dhurandhar are allowed but not a Docudrama "

While another post read, "it would humanize Muslims and their pain."

Anish Gawande, national spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party, also voiced his concern, saying, "Banning 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' in India is a blot on our collective conscience."

These responses reflect the polarised sentiments surrounding the film and its stalled release.

A Powerful Story That Resonated Globally

The film reconstructs the final moments of five-year-old Hind Rajab, who lost her life in January 2024 while fleeing violence in Gaza with her family. Through the use of real emergency call recordings, the narrative brings an unsettling immediacy to the tragedy, amplifying its emotional weight.

Premiering at the Venice Film Festival in September 2025, the film received an extended standing ovation and went on to win the Silver Lion. It has since been screened internationally, including in the United States and at the Kolkata International Film Festival.

A Larger Pattern?

The delay is not an isolated instance. In recent years, films considered politically sensitive, such as Santosh and Punjab 95, have also faced certification hurdles, leaving them in limbo.

As The Voice of Hind Rajab continues to draw acclaim globally, its uncertain fate in India underscores the complex intersection of cinema, politics, and diplomacy.

For now, the delay has only heightened curiosity, with audiences increasingly eager to watch the film that has sparked both critical praise and intense debate.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' facing a release delay in India?

The film's release in India is reportedly delayed due to diplomatic sensitivities and concerns about potential harm to India-Israel relations.

Has 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' received any international recognition?

Yes, the docudrama has received global acclaim, including an Oscar nomination for Best International Feature Film and winning the Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

What is 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' about?

The film reconstructs the final moments of five-year-old Hind Rajab, who died in Gaza in January 2024 while fleeing violence with her family.

What has Shashi Tharoor said about the film's delay?

Shashi Tharoor called the delay 'disgraceful,' stating that screening a film is a reflection of freedom of expression and should not be affected by government-to-government relations.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
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CBFC Shashi Tharoor ENtertainment News The Voice Of Hind Rajab
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