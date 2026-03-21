The phenomenon started on early 2000s internet forums, particularly the website Something Awful. Users began generating exaggerated 'facts' about action stars, eventually focusing on Chuck Norris.
Chuck Norris Jokes Take Over Internet Again As Fans Celebrate Meme Legend
From viral ‘Chuck Norris Facts’ to iconic jokes, here’s how the meme legend took over the internet and the funniest lines fans still love today.
Long before memes became a daily scroll habit, Chuck Norris had already achieved something rare, he became one. Known for his tough-guy roles on screen, the action star later found a second life online, where exaggerated “facts” turned him into a near-mythical figure. Even today, these jokes continue to entertain, proving that some internet legends never fade.
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Where Did The Meme Trend Begin?
The phenomenon traces back to early 2000s internet forums, particularly the website Something Awful. It gained momentum after users began generating random “facts” about action stars, eventually focusing on Norris.
Television also played a role. Shows like Late Night with Conan O’Brien helped amplify the joke by revisiting clips from Walker, Texas Ranger, further cementing the actor’s exaggerated persona in pop culture.
By the 2010s, the format had evolved into a global meme genre, appearing everywhere, from comment sections to mainstream TV shows.
From Action Star To Internet Icon
Before memes took over, Chuck Norris was already a recognised face thanks to projects like Walker, Texas Ranger and films such as The Way of the Dragon.
However, for many younger audiences, the memes became their first introduction to him. The jokes didn’t just extend his fame, they reinvented it for an entirely new generation.
As one fan described it, the humour worked because Norris was always portrayed as “stronger, faster, tougher”, no matter the situation.
Best Chuck Norris Jokes That Still Make Us Laugh
When the ultimate meme king dies in— Nate (@Natemeta) March 20, 2026
2026. You definitely know the world is
on the brink of destruction.
RIP Chuck Norris#chucknorris pic.twitter.com/4Hk0lEr0DG
In Honor of Chuck Norris ; RIP SIR !— ▪︎ ℍ𝕪𝕡𝕖𝕣 | 𝔸𝕨𝕒𝕣𝕖 ▪︎ (@HyperXAware) March 20, 2026
Please post your
FAVORITE CHUCK NORRIS MEME 💔#FridayVibes #FridayMorning #ChuckNorris pic.twitter.com/etdEqsa5eE
Its funny that Chuck Norris has "Chuck Norris" jokes pic.twitter.com/5GAK5P0wva— Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) December 28, 2025
It's been awhile since a good chuck Norris meme #chucknorris pic.twitter.com/HcViTo89W5— Luke Pell (@lukepell) April 11, 2015
What's the best Chuck Norris meme of all time?— 𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐂𝐇 (@pr0ud_americans) November 21, 2025
Chuck Norris doesn't dial the wrong number you answered the wrong phone...🤣 pic.twitter.com/kHmbMiWTXI
My favorite Chuck Norris joke!!! pic.twitter.com/Dn9XdFDFgS— Patton (@GeneralPatton83) March 21, 2026
This one made us chuckle...gotta to love a good Chuck Norris joke! pic.twitter.com/id9xuXHQY8— Monster Clean (@MonsterCleanVA) February 20, 2025
What your best Chuck Norris line.— Quality Classics (@nelmagene2010) March 31, 2025
(because nothing about him is a joke) pic.twitter.com/5xWpNY366Y
April 1, 2025
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Frequently Asked Questions
Where did the Chuck Norris meme trend begin?
How did television contribute to the Chuck Norris meme phenomenon?
Shows like 'Late Night with Conan O'Brien amplified the jokes by revisiting clips from 'Walker, Texas Ranger.' This further cemented Norris's exaggerated persona in pop culture.
Did Chuck Norris memes introduce him to younger audiences?
For many younger audiences, the memes were their first introduction to Chuck Norris. The jokes extended and reinvented his fame for a new generation.
Why are Chuck Norris jokes so popular?
The humor works because Chuck Norris is consistently portrayed as impossibly 'stronger, faster, tougher' in every situation. This exaggeration makes the jokes entertaining.