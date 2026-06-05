Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut planted sapling in Bhubaneswar for environment campaign.

MP Ranaut met Odisha Chief Minister for her film promotion.

Film title inspired by PM Modi's 2025 labourers' designation.

Kangana plays a dedicated staff nurse in the film.

Actor-politician and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut marked World Environment Day in a meaningful way by planting a sapling in Bhubaneswar as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. The actress expressed happiness over taking part in the initiative and spoke to the media about her experience. "On World Environment Day, under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, I have planted a sapling in Bhubaneswar," she said, keeping her message straightforward and heartfelt.

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha | BJP MP Kangana Ranaut plants a sapling under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign on the occasion of World Environment Day. pic.twitter.com/PuNB0FX47e June 5, 2026

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Kangana Meets Odisha CM

Kangana's visit to Odisha was not just about the environmental campaign. She is currently in the middle of promotions for her upcoming film 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata', and during her time in the state, she also met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The team was clearly excited about the meeting, with Kangana sharing that the Chief Minister had agreed to watch the film. "Today, the Chief Minister has given us time to watch our film. We are very excited. We want to understand the true values of 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata'," she said.

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Story Behind Film

At the film's trailer launch, Kangana had opened up about where the title came from. She shared that it was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave the name 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' to labourers in 2025. "He named the specially-abled as 'Divyangjan'. He also changed the name of the scheme for widows to 'Kalyani'. The workers who make things with their hands were named 'Vishwakarma'. In the same manner, he named the labourers as 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata'. This touched our hearts, and thus we wanted to keep it as our title," she explained.

In the film, Kangana plays a staff nurse, an ordinary woman whose dedication often goes unnoticed. 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt Ltd