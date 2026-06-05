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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKangana Ranaut Goes Green On World Environment Day, Plants Sapling In Bhubaneswar: WATCH

Kangana Ranaut Goes Green On World Environment Day, Plants Sapling In Bhubaneswar: WATCH

Kangana Ranaut planted sapling in Bhubaneswar under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign on World Environment Day. She also met Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi while promoting her film 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata'.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kangana Ranaut planted sapling in Bhubaneswar for environment campaign.
  • MP Ranaut met Odisha Chief Minister for her film promotion.
  • Film title inspired by PM Modi's 2025 labourers' designation.
  • Kangana plays a dedicated staff nurse in the film.

Actor-politician and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut marked World Environment Day in a meaningful way by planting a sapling in Bhubaneswar as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. The actress expressed happiness over taking part in the initiative and spoke to the media about her experience. "On World Environment Day, under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, I have planted a sapling in Bhubaneswar," she said, keeping her message straightforward and heartfelt.

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Kangana Meets Odisha CM

Kangana's visit to Odisha was not just about the environmental campaign. She is currently in the middle of promotions for her upcoming film 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata', and during her time in the state, she also met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The team was clearly excited about the meeting, with Kangana sharing that the Chief Minister had agreed to watch the film. "Today, the Chief Minister has given us time to watch our film. We are very excited. We want to understand the true values of 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata'," she said.

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Story Behind Film

At the film's trailer launch, Kangana had opened up about where the title came from. She shared that it was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave the name 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' to labourers in 2025. "He named the specially-abled as 'Divyangjan'. He also changed the name of the scheme for widows to 'Kalyani'. The workers who make things with their hands were named 'Vishwakarma'. In the same manner, he named the labourers as 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata'. This touched our hearts, and thus we wanted to keep it as our title," she explained.

In the film, Kangana plays a staff nurse, an ordinary woman whose dedication often goes unnoticed. 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Kangana Ranaut do on World Environment Day?

Kangana Ranaut marked World Environment Day by planting a sapling in Bhubaneswar. This was part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

Why did Kangana Ranaut visit Odisha?

Kangana Ranaut visited Odisha for her film promotions and to participate in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' environmental campaign. She also met with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

What inspired the title 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' for Kangana Ranaut's film?

The film's title was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He named laborers 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' in 2025, which resonated with the filmmakers.

What role does Kangana Ranaut play in 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata'?

In 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata', Kangana Ranaut plays the role of a staff nurse. She portrays an ordinary woman whose dedication often goes unnoticed.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 05 Jun 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
World Environment Day KANGANA RANAUT Bharat Bhagya Vidhata
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