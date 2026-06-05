Khan Sir Coaching Firing Case: Guard Claims He Opened Fire On Educator's Instructions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Security guard confessed firing at vandalized Khan Global Studies.

Popular educator Khan Sir booked for attempt to murder.

Weapons seized for forensics; rival director arrested.

Bihar Police on Thursday detained two security guards associated with Khan Global Studies for alleged firing, a day after unidentified persons vandalised the coaching centre and pelted stones at the premises. And one of the security guards confessed that he opened fire on Faisal Khan's (Khan Sir) instructions.

Popular educator Faisal Khan, widely known as Khan Sir, has been booked by Patna Police in connection with a firing case linked to his coaching institute, Khan Global Studies (KGS).

An FIR has been registered against Khan Sir at Kadamkuan police station under charges of attempt to murder and provisions of the Arms Act. Police registered the case based on findings that emerged during the arrest and interrogation of security personnel allegedly involved in the incident.

Weapons Recovered, Forensic Analysis In Progress

Police officials said the weapons allegedly used in the firing incident have been seized and sent for forensic examination. Investigators are now working to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine the circumstances under which the shots were allegedly fired.

According to sources, statements obtained during the interrogation of the security guards played a key role in the registration of the case against Khan Sir.

Coaching Institute Targeted In Attack

The controversy stems from an incident on Tuesday night when a group of approximately 15 to 20 people allegedly stormed the coaching institute, vandalised property, and pelted stones at the premises.

Following the attack, Khan Sir alleged that individuals associated with a rival coaching institute were behind the violence and claimed that firing had occurred during the incident. He later clarified that only a detailed police investigation could establish whether shots were actually fired.

Rival Institute Director Held

Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the vandalism case, including the director of a rival coaching centre.

Authorities are simultaneously probing the attack on the institute and the alleged firing episode. Officials said further legal action will depend on the evidence and findings that emerge during the ongoing investigation.