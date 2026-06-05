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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Ranveer Singh Is A Friend; Yet To Watch Dhurandhar’: Lalit Modi

‘Ranveer Singh Is A Friend; Yet To Watch Dhurandhar’: Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi has expressed his desire to watch Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lalit Modi wants to watch
  • Ranveer Singh expressed interest in playing Modi's role.
  • Lalit Modi confirmed biopic scripting is actively underway.
  • Modi has watched limited Bollywood films recently.

Fugitive businessman Lalit Modi, speaking on a podcast with news agency ANI, shared his views on Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, and his limited exposure to Bollywood films. When asked whether he had watched Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, he said he had not seen the film yet but is looking forward to it. He also described Ranveer Singh as a “friend” and mentioned that the actor had expressed interest in portraying him on screen as “Lalit Modi as commissioner”.

‘Ranveer Is A Friend; Want To Watch Dhurandhar

“I haven’t watched it, but I want to see it because Ranveer is a friend of mine and he wants to play me in a movie, and I have to see it. I’ve just been so busy,” said Lalit Modi during the ANI podcast.

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When informed that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is reportedly featured in Dhurandhar 2, he remarked, “I thought movies are fictional. Or this is a real movie.” 

He also added that his exposure to Bollywood is limited, saying he has mainly watched films featuring Shah Rukh Khan. “I haven’t seen Bollywood movies; I’ve seen only three movies, which are of Shah Rukh Khan,” Modi added.

 
 
 
 
 
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Ranveer Singh’s Interest In Playing Lalit Modi

During the same conversation, Modi also spoke about Ranveer Singh’s reported interest in portraying him in a biopic. He revealed that early discussions about the project are underway.

“There is. It’s all being scripted right now. I’ve already sat for hundreds of interviews. I have a whole team under Sneha Rajani, who used to run Sony. But they’re just scripting the story now,” he said when asked about the biopic.

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He added, “Ranveer wants to play me. He came and saw me. I would like him to play. But if he has the time, now he’s become so big. I didn’t know Ranveer. I knew Deepika very well. I never met Ranveer. One day, I get a call saying Ranveer wants to see you. And he came to London to see me a few years ago, two years ago.”

“He said in his life, if there was one role he wanted to play, it would be Lalit Modi as commissioner. It wasn’t me asking him. I think he’s great. Without doubt, he’s amazing. And what he has done with Dhurandhar is amazing.”

“Whether he still wants to play me or not, but two years ago, we sat here, right in this house, right here, and we talked about him playing. But we are now scripting it. It’s a lot of work,” he further explained. 

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Lalit Modi watched Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar?

No, Lalit Modi has not yet watched Dhurandhar. He expressed his desire to see it because Ranveer Singh is a friend and wants to portray him.

Is Ranveer Singh interested in playing Lalit Modi in a movie?

Yes, Ranveer Singh expressed interest in playing 'Lalit Modi as commissioner' on screen. Early discussions and scripting for a biopic are currently underway.

How many Bollywood films has Lalit Modi seen?

Lalit Modi has limited exposure to Bollywood, stating he has only watched three movies. All of these films featured Shah Rukh Khan.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jun 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lalit Modi Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Dhurandhar
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