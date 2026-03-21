Seoul is decorated in purple, the iconic color of BTS fandom, to celebrate the group's highly anticipated return after a long hiatus.
Seoul Gears Up For BTS ‘ARIRANG’ Comeback As Fans Flood Streets; Videos Go Viral
BTS return after a four-year hiatus with a massive free concert in Seoul, drawing thousands of fans as the city turns purple ahead of their comeback.
After nearly four years away from the global stage, BTS are finally back, and Seoul is ready. The South Korean capital has transformed into a vibrant sea of purple, the iconic colour of BTS fandom, as excitement builds ahead of the group’s highly anticipated return.
The city has become a living tribute to the band. Thousands of ARMY members from across the world have already arrived, turning Seoul into an electrifying pre-concert celebration.
Seoul is ready. 9 HOURS TO GO.— netflix⁷ (@netflix) March 21, 2026
#BTSLiveonNetflix #BTS_ARIRANG pic.twitter.com/G9Vx7ZCEnx
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Massive Free Concert Expected To Draw Huge Crowds
.@bts_bighit takes over Shinsegae Square 🎶✨ They appeared on the Seoul facade with the “SWIM” MV, greeting fans in a surprise moment.#BTS #BTS_Comeback #BTSComeback2026 #BTS_ARIRANG #BTS_SWIM pic.twitter.com/Y01DaenjwG— KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) March 20, 2026
The highlight of the comeback is a free concert scheduled at Gwanghwamun Square, set against the historic backdrop of Gyeongbokgung Palace.
BTS 컴백, 서울에서 시작된 카운트다운— seoul_4k (@seoul_4k) March 15, 2026
/ The BTS Comeback Countdown Begins in Seoul#BTS #BTS_ARIRANG #BTSLiveonNetflix #BTScomeback #BTS2026 pic.twitter.com/5xOxtWaLB1
While around 22,000 tickets have been officially distributed, the actual turnout is expected to be far larger. Reports suggest that up to 260,000 people could gather in and around the venue, with many fans planning to watch from nearby streets where large screens have been installed.
BTS Comeback Stage Will Light Up Seoul— seoul_4k (@seoul_4k) March 17, 2026
📍광화문 Gwanghwamun Gate#bts #btscomeback #gwanghwamun #gyeongbokgungpalace #bts_arirang pic.twitter.com/MtsmEQAR1E
Visuals circulating online show a grand, decorated entrance gate and extensive preparations, signalling the scale of what promises to be a landmark event in K-pop history.
Comeback After Military Hiatus
The group’s return follows a nearly four-year hiatus due to South Korea’s mandatory military service requirements. Members began enlisting in 2022, with Suga completing his service last in June 2025, paving the way for a full-group reunion.
Their comeback coincides with the release of their fifth studio album, Arirang, marking a fresh chapter in their musical journey.
Security Tightened Amid Global Concerns
With such a massive gathering expected, authorities have heightened security measures across parts of Seoul. The terror alert level has been raised to the second-lowest tier as a precaution, given ongoing global tensions.
Officials have noted that while no specific threats have been identified, the possibility of risks cannot be entirely ruled out, especially considering the proximity of key locations such as the US embassy.
ARIRANG Tour Signals Global Return
The concert also marks the beginning of the ambitious ARIRANG world tour, which will span 34 cities and feature 82 shows. Opening performances are scheduled in Goyang and Tokyo, signalling BTS’s powerful return to the international stage.
For millions of fans worldwide, this is more than just a concert, it is a moment of reunion, celebration, and renewed connection.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Seoul covered in purple?
Where is the main BTS comeback concert taking place?
The highlight is a free concert at Gwanghwamun Square, with Gyeongbokgung Palace as a historic backdrop.
How many people are expected to attend the BTS concert?
While 22,000 tickets were distributed, up to 260,000 people are anticipated to gather around the venue and nearby streets.
Why did BTS have a hiatus?
The group took a break for nearly four years due to South Korea's mandatory military service requirements for its members.
What is the ARIRANG Tour?
The ARIRANG Tour is an ambitious world tour by BTS, scheduled to cover 34 cities with 82 shows, marking their global comeback.