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HomeEntertainmentKoreanSeoul Gears Up For BTS ‘ARIRANG’ Comeback As Fans Flood Streets; Videos Go Viral

Seoul Gears Up For BTS ‘ARIRANG’ Comeback As Fans Flood Streets; Videos Go Viral

BTS return after a four-year hiatus with a massive free concert in Seoul, drawing thousands of fans as the city turns purple ahead of their comeback.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
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After nearly four years away from the global stage, BTS are finally back, and Seoul is ready. The South Korean capital has transformed into a vibrant sea of purple, the iconic colour of BTS fandom, as excitement builds ahead of the group’s highly anticipated return.

The city has become a living tribute to the band. Thousands of ARMY members from across the world have already arrived, turning Seoul into an electrifying pre-concert celebration.

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Massive Free Concert Expected To Draw Huge Crowds

The highlight of the comeback is a free concert scheduled at Gwanghwamun Square, set against the historic backdrop of Gyeongbokgung Palace.

While around 22,000 tickets have been officially distributed, the actual turnout is expected to be far larger. Reports suggest that up to 260,000 people could gather in and around the venue, with many fans planning to watch from nearby streets where large screens have been installed.

Visuals circulating online show a grand, decorated entrance gate and extensive preparations, signalling the scale of what promises to be a landmark event in K-pop history.

Comeback After Military Hiatus

The group’s return follows a nearly four-year hiatus due to South Korea’s mandatory military service requirements. Members began enlisting in 2022, with Suga completing his service last in June 2025, paving the way for a full-group reunion.

Their comeback coincides with the release of their fifth studio album, Arirang, marking a fresh chapter in their musical journey.

Security Tightened Amid Global Concerns

(Image Source: Twitter/@seoul_4k)
(Image Source: Twitter/@seoul_4k)

With such a massive gathering expected, authorities have heightened security measures across parts of Seoul. The terror alert level has been raised to the second-lowest tier as a precaution, given ongoing global tensions.

Officials have noted that while no specific threats have been identified, the possibility of risks cannot be entirely ruled out, especially considering the proximity of key locations such as the US embassy.

ARIRANG Tour Signals Global Return

(Image Source: Twitter/@TheePopCore)
(Image Source: Twitter/@TheePopCore)

The concert also marks the beginning of the ambitious ARIRANG world tour, which will span 34 cities and feature 82 shows. Opening performances are scheduled in Goyang and Tokyo, signalling BTS’s powerful return to the international stage.

For millions of fans worldwide, this is more than just a concert, it is a moment of reunion, celebration, and renewed connection.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Seoul covered in purple?

Seoul is decorated in purple, the iconic color of BTS fandom, to celebrate the group's highly anticipated return after a long hiatus.

Where is the main BTS comeback concert taking place?

The highlight is a free concert at Gwanghwamun Square, with Gyeongbokgung Palace as a historic backdrop.

How many people are expected to attend the BTS concert?

While 22,000 tickets were distributed, up to 260,000 people are anticipated to gather around the venue and nearby streets.

Why did BTS have a hiatus?

The group took a break for nearly four years due to South Korea's mandatory military service requirements for its members.

What is the ARIRANG Tour?

The ARIRANG Tour is an ambitious world tour by BTS, scheduled to cover 34 cities with 82 shows, marking their global comeback.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Entertainment BTS Comeback BTS Seoul Concert BTS ARIRANG
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