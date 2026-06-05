Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Celina Jaitly received defamation notices from estranged husband.

Jaitly asserts notices divert from police complaints, custody issues.

She alleges lack of child contact, ongoing efforts to intimidate.

Jaitly commits to pursuing legal remedies, trusting judicial systems.

Actress Celina Jaily has publicly responded after receiving legal notices from her estranged husband, Peter Haag, and his father, Wolfgang Haag, who have allegedly threatened defamation proceedings against her. The development comes amid an ongoing divorce and child custody dispute, with the actress maintaining that she will continue speaking about her experiences and pursuing legal remedies through the courts.

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Celina Responds To Fresh Legal Notices

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Celina shared a detailed statement addressing the notices she said were recently served by Peter Haag and Wolfgang Haag. According to the actress, she has already submitted a response through her legal representatives.

In her statement, Celina implied that the notices were an attempt to divert attention from issues that are already under the consideration of authorities and the courts.

She wrote, “In my view, these notices are an attempt to divert attention from police complaints, lookout notices, allegations of violence, documented evidence before the competent authorities, and matters pending before the courts."

The actress also stressed that discussing her own experiences and seeking legal recourse should not be viewed as defamation.

She added, “Speaking about my lived experiences and pursuing lawful remedies is not defamation."

‘Legal Notices Instead Of Answers’

Celina questioned why her decision to speak publicly about her legal battle had been met with legal action when media attention involving the family had previously been welcomed.

She wrote, “For years, publicity involving our family was actively embraced, including Peter’s participation in magazine covers, interviews, and articles featuring our children and me, until it suited his interests."

Reflecting on the situation, she continued, “It is therefore ironic that when I began speaking about my own experiences, legal battles, concerns as a mother, and pursuit of justice, I was met with legal notices instead of answers."

Concerns Over Custody And Contact With Children

In her post, Celina reiterated that she has consistently supported joint custody and an amicable separation. However, she alleged that despite court directions, she has remained without contact with her children. The actress further claimed that repeated attempts have been made to distance her from her role as a mother.

She wrote, “Consistent efforts are being made to remove me from my role as my children’s mother. My public appeals arose from concerns about my children’s removal from the marital residence and the possibility of them being moved outside the jurisdiction of the Austrian and Indian courts without my knowledge or consent. As a mother seeking joint custody, I believe it is both my right and responsibility to raise those concerns."

Celina Alleges Efforts To Intimidate Her

The actress said she believes attempts are now being made to undermine her credibility after she chose to challenge the situation through legal channels.

She wrote, “The image of a 50-year-old man and his 75-year-old father (recently in his third marriage) joining forces to issue legal threats against a woman without anyone to turn to after she gathered the courage to contend with years of abuse and the forced transfer of her premarital assets, just at the moment she sought relief before competent courts, speaks for itself."

Celina further stated that all relevant material has already been submitted to authorities and courts handling the matter.

Her post added, “All evidence has been placed before competent authorities and honourable courts across jurisdictions. What appears to trouble some is not that I have spoken, but that I have refused to remain silent."

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‘I Have Full Faith In The Judicial Systems’

Ending her statement, Celina said she intends to continue pursuing the matter through lawful means and remains confident in the judicial process in both countries.

She concluded by saying, “I will not be intimidated into silence for speaking about my experiences or seeking the legal remedies available to me. I am fighting with evidence and have full faith in the judicial systems of India and Austria."