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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSamay Raina's 'Bhai Kandha Dega' Joke Resurfaces As Old India's Got Latent Clip Goes Viral

Samay Raina's 'Bhai Kandha Dega' Joke Resurfaces As Old India's Got Latent Clip Goes Viral

An old clip from Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 1 has resurfaced online, drawing criticism over a controversial joke. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also reacted.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samay Raina's resurfaced video sparked fresh criticism and debate.
  • Raina's controversial joke about a woman drew widespread criticism.
  • Politician Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized Netflix, mistaking old clip for new.
  • Widespread social media backlash reignited debates on misogyny, comedy.

Comedian Samay Raina's old video, from the show's 2024 season, has been widely circulated as a new season of India's Got Latent, premiered on Netflix. The now viral clip has prompted fresh criticism over the comedian's remarks and reignited conversations around misogyny, consent and the boundaries of comedy.

ALSO READ: Sourav Joshi, Johnny Sins And Comatozze To Appear On Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent 2? Here’s What We Know

Priyanka Chaturvedi Mistook The Viral Clip For A New Episode

The resurfaced video also drew a response from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, who initially believed it was taken from the latest season of the show.

Reacting on X, she wrote, "No lessons learnt. But now backed by @NetflixIndia & @YouTube for broadcasting this trash misogynistic content masked as humour. Now waiting for his genZ fans to begin their rant in my mentions."

Her reaction quickly gained attention before it became clear that the circulating footage was actually from Season 1 rather than the recently launched second season.

What Happened In The Viral Clip?

The clip shows a woman leaving the audience midway through the show while attending with her boyfriend. Curious about the situation, Samay asks why she suddenly walked out.

The man replies that she had rushed home after learning her father had suffered a "minor heart attack". Noticing that the boyfriend remained seated, Samay questioned why he was not accompanying her during the family emergency.

He then joked, "Abhi jaake rota na, bhai kandha dega tabhi woh head degi (Go cry for her. Give her your shoulder, and she will give you head)."

ALSO READ: Are Samay Raina And '12th Fail' Actor Medha Shankr Dating? Internet Thinks So

Social Media Reacts

The resurfaced video has generated widespread reactions online, with several users expressing disappointment over the joke.

One user wrote, "This is peak unmaturity in boys these days. When your girlfriend's Dad suddenly has a minor heart attack, she leaves crying but you don't give her your shoulder and keep enjoying your favourite show."

Another commented, "Samay Raina is a vile person. He is spreading poison in society; last time he was let off, but he has started the same thing again. Netflix and YouTube made a huge mistake by supporting his despicable mindset."

A third user posted, "SAMAY RAINA is back with Season 2 of #IndiasGotLatent. So far, it feels painfully unfunny and peak-level immature. He still needs to grow up mentally."

Another reaction read, "Being a comedian doesn't mean to ditch humanity. Not every line or every situation needs to be funny. That's why Samay Raina is as shitty a comedian as his audience."

Before You Go

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Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy is comedian Samay Raina involved in?

An old video of comedian Samay Raina from his 2024 show is going viral.

Did Priyanka Chaturvedi react to the viral video?

Yes, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi reacted to the video on X. She initially mistook it for content from the latest season of the show and criticized Netflix and YouTube for broadcasting it.

Is the viral video from the latest season of India's Got Latent?

No, the widely circulated footage is from Season 1 of the show.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Netflix India Priyanka Chaturvedi YouTube India's Got Latent Samay Raina
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